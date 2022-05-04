Stacey Abrams is cutting deeper into Brian Kemp’s financial lead

The decision is yet another indication how the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide has upended Georgia’s campaign trail.

Kemp and Perdue have both welcomed the yet-to-be-issued ruling, though it’s sparked another divide between the two rivals ahead of the May 24 primary.

Perdue has pressured the governor to call a special legislative session to outlaw all forms of abortion, a move that would go beyond a 2019 law that would ban the procedure after a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity — typically about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Abrams’ disclosure is only the latest indication of the growing fundraising power of Georgia Democrats after flipping the state in 2020 and sweeping both U.S. Senate runoffs in 2021.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has set a string of fundraising records as he prepares for a bruising November matchup against likely GOP nominee Herschel Walker, ending the latest quarter with $25.6 million in the bank.

And Abrams recently won a legal battle that blocked a special pro-Kemp leadership committee from raising unlimited cash until the May 24 primary is decided.