New ‘Freedom’ caucus aims to pull GOP lawmakers further to right

The most prominent Georgian in the group was state Sen. Burt Jones, a candidate for lieutenant governor who earned former President Donald Trump’s backing. Jones and several other GOP state senators were demoted this year for backing Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s election.

Jones spoke of an insidious “culture of cancellation” taking root at the Gold Dome.

“It’s a sad day when elected officials, the very people that are put here to represent constituents across the state, can’t freely voice their opinions in these hallowed hallways,” he said.

The group enters the fray at a fractious time, when divided Republicans are already expected to take up legislation that revives cultural clashes over guns, race and gender during an election-year legislative session.

Caption Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wears a protective mask as he departs the Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The Jan. 6 committee will vote Monday on whether to recommend that Meadows be held in contempt of Congress. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Caption Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wears a protective mask as he departs the Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The Jan. 6 committee will vote Monday on whether to recommend that Meadows be held in contempt of Congress. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

The network, once chaired by former Trump aide Mark Meadows, will be supported by the Conservative Partnership Institute, a Washington-based non-profit where Meadows has been a senior partner since leaving the White House.

Also on the CPI staff with Meadows is Cleta Mitchell, a prominent Republican attorney who helped Trump in his failed efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Along with the event at the Capitol Tuesday, a gala is scheduled for Buckhead Tuesday night featuring Meadows, House Freedom Caucus chairman U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, and newly minted Freedom Caucus members from 25 states, all pledging to move the Freedom Caucus agenda in their legislatures in 2022.

The Georgia caucus members said they’d back a limited set of proposals during next year’s legislative session, including a long-stalled proposal that would let gun owners carry concealed handguns without a permit.

Just as important, said state Sen. Greg Dolezal, is the flip side of that equation.

“The question that never gets asked is what legislation gets stopped,” said Dolezal, adding: “We’re going to make sure we’re working with our colleagues to stop legislation that increases the size and the scope of government and infringes on personal liberties.”