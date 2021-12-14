ajc logo
X

New ‘Freedom’ caucus aims to pull GOP lawmakers further to right

March 7, 2019 - Atlanta - The sponsor, state Sen. Burt Jones, made his case for his bill to give the state control of Hartsfield-Jackson airport as he unfurled a copy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution featuring a front-page article about the indictment of the contractor, Jeff Jafari. The Georgia Senate voted Thursday to approve a measure that would give the state control of Hartsfield-Jackson airport. The legislature was in session for "crossover" day, the 28th day of the 2019 General Assembly. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com
Caption
March 7, 2019 - Atlanta - The sponsor, state Sen. Burt Jones, made his case for his bill to give the state control of Hartsfield-Jackson airport as he unfurled a copy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution featuring a front-page article about the indictment of the contractor, Jeff Jafari. The Georgia Senate voted Thursday to approve a measure that would give the state control of Hartsfield-Jackson airport. The legislature was in session for "crossover" day, the 28th day of the 2019 General Assembly. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The House Freedom Caucus has pulled the GOP’s congressional agenda to the right since it was founded in 2015. Now the conservative group aims to have the same influence in Georgia.

The Georgia Freedom Caucus launched on Tuesday with support from a half-dozen Republican lawmakers who promised to be a powerful new voice for conservative legislation – and a thorn in the side of state GOP legislative leaders.

“We intend to make sure that accountability exists,” said state Rep. Philip Singleton, adding: “The grassroots have not been silent, but they have been ignored. We’re at the precipice now, and the grassroots is no longer going to be ignored.”

Singleton has had no issue sparring with fellow Republicans, and his criticism of House Speaker David Ralston and other GOP officials earned him a new south metro Atlanta district that’s drawn to favor a Democratic incumbent.

He was credited with orchestrating the new group, which included several other House members and a trio of state senators. The Georgians joined dozens of legislators from other states at a gathering at the state Capitol intended as a show of force for the network -- and a sign of its nationwide ambitions.

The most prominent Georgian in the group was state Sen. Burt Jones, a candidate for lieutenant governor who earned former President Donald Trump’s backing. Jones and several other GOP state senators were demoted this year for backing Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s election.

Jones spoke of an insidious “culture of cancellation” taking root at the Gold Dome.

“It’s a sad day when elected officials, the very people that are put here to represent constituents across the state, can’t freely voice their opinions in these hallowed hallways,” he said.

The group enters the fray at a fractious time, when divided Republicans are already expected to take up legislation that revives cultural clashes over guns, race and gender during an election-year legislative session.

Caption
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wears a protective mask as he departs the Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The Jan. 6 committee will vote Monday on whether to recommend that Meadows be held in contempt of Congress. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wears a protective mask as he departs the Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The Jan. 6 committee will vote Monday on whether to recommend that Meadows be held in contempt of Congress. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/TNS)
Caption
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wears a protective mask as he departs the Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The Jan. 6 committee will vote Monday on whether to recommend that Meadows be held in contempt of Congress. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The network, once chaired by former Trump aide Mark Meadows, will be supported by the Conservative Partnership Institute, a Washington-based non-profit where Meadows has been a senior partner since leaving the White House.

Also on the CPI staff with Meadows is Cleta Mitchell, a prominent Republican attorney who helped Trump in his failed efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Along with the event at the Capitol Tuesday, a gala is scheduled for Buckhead Tuesday night featuring Meadows, House Freedom Caucus chairman U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, and newly minted Freedom Caucus members from 25 states, all pledging to move the Freedom Caucus agenda in their legislatures in 2022.

The Georgia caucus members said they’d back a limited set of proposals during next year’s legislative session, including a long-stalled proposal that would let gun owners carry concealed handguns without a permit.

Just as important, said state Sen. Greg Dolezal, is the flip side of that equation.

“The question that never gets asked is what legislation gets stopped,” said Dolezal, adding: “We’re going to make sure we’re working with our colleagues to stop legislation that increases the size and the scope of government and infringes on personal liberties.”

About the Author

ajc.com

Greg Bluestein
Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
The Jolt: Georgia General Assembly getting its own ‘Freedom Caucus’
7h ago
Kemp’s first anti-Perdue ad leverages a key campaign finance edge
7h ago
Why David Perdue is confident he can oust Brian Kemp
21h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top