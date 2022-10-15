Herschel Walker’s debate performance scores points with supporters

He was desperate to stem the tide of split-ticket Republican voters who backed Kemp’s reelection campaign but were wavering over whether to cast a ballot for Walker. His answer, time and again, was to tie Warnock to President Joe Biden and his 38% approval rating.

“This race isn’t about me,” Walker said amid attacks about his family problems. “It’s about what Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden have done to you and your family.”

If Friday’s debate performance didn’t erase Walker’s vulnerabilities, it may quiet some concerns. Walker came out punchy and aggressive, interjecting frequently as he tried to knock Warnock off message. Warnock was more cautious and deliberate.

Still, Walker had slip-ups against Warnock, who is neck-and-neck in polls with the Republican. Walker’s attempt at a dramatic made-for-TV moment ended abruptly when a moderator admonished the Republican for violating the debate’s rules by pulling out an honorary police badge.

Credit: Screenshot Credit: Screenshot

That was in response to Warnock’s sharpest line, when the Democrat pointedly noted that unlike Walker he had “never pretended to be a police officer and I’ve never threatened a shootout with police.” It was a reference to a 21-year-old police report and the Republican’s false claim he served in law enforcement.

In another exchange, Walker downplayed Warnock’s efforts to cap the price of insulin at $35 by saying Georgians suffering with diabetes who are worried about the rising cost of the vital drug need to “eat right.”

Yet for most of the hourlong debate, Walker managed to avoid criticism focused on his personal baggage, including his history of violent behavior, previously unacknowledged children and family life that have turned this contest into an international story.

A softening?

The Republican benefited from low expectations, in part because of a history of gaffes and meandering remarks on the campaign trail and in part because of an effort to downplay his chances against Warnock, the polished pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Even so, Democrats didn’t take Walker lightly. The Republican hired a debate coach, beefed up his campaign operation and spent hours each week in “policy time” with wonks from Washington, including several Republican U.S. senators.

Part of the strategy aimed at softening his image. Warnock has long had a somewhat contradictory position on abortion – his allies would say nuanced -- by supporting a “total ban” even in the case of rape or incest while also saying it should be left to states to decide.

During Friday’s debate, he endorsed the anti-abortion measure that Kemp signed into law. That newly enacted measure bans abortions as early as six weeks but includes exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at stake.

And Walker backtracked on his stance on Donald Trump’s election fraud lines, even as he said he would support a comeback bid by the former president. Where once Walker said Biden couldn’t have won the election, on Friday he had a different answer.

“Did President Biden win? President Biden won and Sen. Warnock won,” he said. “That’s the reason I decided to run.”

At other times, Walker seemed intent on shoring up his base, reflecting his campaign’s tilt toward hard-right issues.

When Warnock gave his standard answer to a question about restricting abortion, saying the decision should be between a woman and her doctor, Walker shot back a response designed to make conservatives cheer: “Did he not mention that there’s a baby in that room as well?”

It was Warnock who struggled to answer some questions, including whether Biden should seek a second term in 2024.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

“I’ve not spent a minute thinking about what politicians should run for what in 2024,” Warnock said, nodding to the start of early-voting in Georgia: “You’re asking me about who’s going to run in ‘24? The people of Georgia get to decide who’s going to be their senator in three days.”

That answer exemplified Warnock’s balancing act -- keeping his party’s base energized while simultaneously appealing to swing voters uncomfortable with Walker. The Democrat likely didn’t do anything to endanger his grip on liberal voters, but Walker may have proven himself to some of those wavering independents.

“Herschel Walker had one mission tonight: make Kemp Republicans comfortable with him and stop ticket splitting,” said Fred Hicks, a Democratic strategist. “It feels like he did that.”