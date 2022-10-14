Walker’s response to Warnock’s insulin bill: Georgians should ‘eat right’

In the first sharp exchange, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock shifts a question on who is to blame for inflation by touting his support for a federal bill aimed at driving down prescription drug costs.
“He should tell the people of Georgia why he thinks they should have expensive insulin,” Warnock said to Walker of the Democrat’s plan to cap the price of insulin at $35.
The Republican responded that he believed in reducing the costs of insulin but “at the same time you got to eat right.”
That led to this rejoinder from Warnock: We’re hearing from my opponent tonight that it’s their fault” the prices are shooting upward.
Editors' Picks
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
The Latest