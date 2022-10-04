Herschel Walker slams report he paid for abortion in 2009

The Daily Beast reported that the woman provided a copy of a signed $700 personal check from Walker, a “get well” card sent to the woman by Walker and a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic. The outlet published a photo of the “get well” card, which it said included Walker’s signature.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has not verified the Daily Beast’s report. The Daily Beast said that it independently corroborated details of the woman’s claims with a close friend she told at the time and who also took care of her in the days after the procedure.

In a statement late Monday after Walker threatened a lawsuit, the Daily Beast said late Monday: “We stand by the story 100 percent.”

The debate over abortion is one of the sharpest divides in race between Walker and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights.

Warnock, the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, routinely calls the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade a “tragedy” and notes that Walker has backed a ban on the procedure even in the case of rape or incest.

The Daily Beast’s report published as Warnock was speaking to a joint meeting of the Jewish Democratic Council of America and the Jewish Democratic Women’s Salon, where he drew an ovation stressing his support for abortion rights.

Asked about the report following the campaign event, Warnock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was focused on his policy stance.

“I’ll let the pundits decide how they think it will impact the race,” Warnock said of the report. “But I have been consistent in my view that a patient’s room is too narrow and cramped for space for a woman and the government. My view on that has not changed.”

Walker opposes abortion including in cases of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is at stake. His campaign said he supports a proposal by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks.

The Daily Beast earlier reported that Walker wasn’t forthright about the number of children he fathered, leading to days of revelations about previously unacknowledged children that undercut his criticism of absentee dads. The AJC corroborated the report, though Walker’s top aide called it “pure gossip.”