BreakingNews
Braves face elimination after Phillies spoil Spencer Strider’s return in Game 3
ajc logo
X

Walker admonished for using prop after Warnock accused him of lying

Credit: Screenshot

Credit: Screenshot

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Herschel Walker was admonished by the debate’s moderator for using a prop after U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock accused him of spreading lies that he served in law enforcement.

Walker pointed to what appeared to be a badge shortly after Warnock said he had a “problem with the truth.”

“Just because he said something doesn’t mean it’s true,” Warnock said. “One thing that I haven’t done is I haven’t pretended to be a police officer and I’ve never, ever threatened a shootout with police.”

It’s a reference to a 21-year-old police report in which Walker talked about “having a shoot-out with police” and the Republican’s false claim he served in law enforcement.

A moderator told Walker to put away the badge because it violated debate rules.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

J Batt comes to Georgia Tech with reputation for fundraising
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
7h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
7h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: WSAV SCREENSHOTS

Walker addresses his mental health
25m ago
Warnock dodges question on whether Biden should run for reelection
32m ago
Fireworks fly over abortion
50m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
5h ago
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock, Walker debate for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top