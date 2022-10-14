Walker admonished for using prop after Warnock accused him of lying

Herschel Walker was admonished by the debate’s moderator for using a prop after U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock accused him of spreading lies that he served in law enforcement.
Walker pointed to what appeared to be a badge shortly after Warnock said he had a “problem with the truth.”
“Just because he said something doesn’t mean it’s true,” Warnock said. “One thing that I haven’t done is I haven’t pretended to be a police officer and I’ve never, ever threatened a shootout with police.”
It’s a reference to a 21-year-old police report in which Walker talked about “having a shoot-out with police” and the Republican’s false claim he served in law enforcement.
A moderator told Walker to put away the badge because it violated debate rules.
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications