Collins invokes insider trading complaints in TV attack on Loeffler

The U.S. Senate Ethics Committee dismissed complaints from watchdog groups questioning whether she engaged in insider trading, and other officials closed investigations into the stock transactions without finding criminal wrongdoing.

But Collins' campaign has pummeled Loeffler with accusations that she and her husband Jeff Sprecher – who runs a powerful Atlanta-based financial platform – benefited from insider information in January about a pandemic that would trigger an economic slowdown by March.

Vastly outspent on the airwaves, the four-term congressman hopes his attack will shape the closing weeks of the special election campaign, a 20-candidate free-for-all to serve out the remaining two years of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term.

Polls show him in a tight contest with Loeffler for a spot in an expected January runoff against Democratic frontrunner Raphael Warnock, who is soaring in recent surveys.

Collins is at a daunting financial disadvantage. The senator and her allies have pumped roughly $30 million into TV airtime boosting her campaign, and the pro-Loeffler Georgia United Victory PAC this week snapped up another $2.5 million worth of television spots for the final stretch.

Collins is spending only a fraction on ads for cable and broadcast audiences, but is marshaling his bankroll for a final flurry of ads. Another spot, running online, features a string of voters who allege Loeffler “got away with it.”