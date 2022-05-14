As Georgia Republicans clash, Democrats highlight unity

Democrats face a new round of questions this election cycle, namely whether they can overcome President Joe Biden’s flagging approval ratings and counter economic concerns about rising inflation to reelect Warnock, oust Gov. Brian Kemp and flip other statewide seats.

Abrams and Warnock have distinct approaches to those challenges. Abrams laced her comments with attacks on Kemp’s record, devoting particular attention to a new law that aims to direct how public school educators teach students about race.

“We cannot lie about race, we cannot lie about our truths in this state, we cannot lie about our past in our state if we expect to raise resilient children,” she said. “When I think about the difference, it’s that Democrats tell the truth.”

Warnock centered his pitch on a promise to cap the cost of insulin and pressure the White House to cancel as much as $50,000 in student loan debt for borrowers.

“I’m pushing the president of the United States of America to take his pen and do what he can do right now and forgive student debt,” Warnock said. “He can do it. He can do it by executive action. I’m going to push him to do it.”

He added: “Our children should not have a mortgage before they get a mortgage.

‘Family business’

Democrats have plenty of their own down-ballot battles, including wide-open contests for key statewide and legislative seats. And the matchup between Democratic Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath will shape the party’s future in the suburbs.

But the top of the Democratic ticket has faced none of the same turmoil as their GOP counterparts. Abrams is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination and Warnock drew only a little-known challenger.

That’s freed them to focus entirely on the general election, with messaging tailored to energize their liberal bases and mobilize a broader slice of the electorate.

Even the party’s all-out push to preserve abortion rights after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested that Roe v. Wade could be overturned is geared to attract support beyond core Democratic voters.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll in January found that only about 1-in-4 registered Georgia voters wanted the Roe case struck down, while 68% were opposed.

The Democratic camaraderie in marquee races is a contrast from the deepening Trump-driven conflict that has riven the Georgia GOP. The former president has endorsed nine GOP contenders who have embraced his lies about election fraud in the 2020 race.

No GOP matchup in Georgia looms larger than the primary between Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Trump loyalist who has centered his campaign on the former president’s support.

Hours before the dinner, a new wedge emerged with word that Mike Pence will headline a primary-eve rally for Kemp. It’s the former vice president’s most significant split with his ex-boss and a vivid illustration of the deepening GOP divide in Georgia.

But Trump’s thirst for revenge against Kemp, whom he blames for his election defeat, has mushroomed into a broader quest to also unseat the governor’s allies.

Williams, the state Democratic chair, made sure to underline what she saw as a sharp contrast between the two parties.

“We’re letting them hash out their family business,” she said, “while we’re continuing to do the work of the people of Georgia.”