Atlanta to bid to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Atlanta is one of at least eight cities asked by Democratic officials to bid for the convention to be held in summer 2024. Though the full list of the cities has yet to be publicly revealed, officials say other potential contenders include Chicago and Houston.

Georgia Democrats are also competing with rival states for another distinction. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier this month that party officials are taking preliminary steps to secure a coveted spot as one of the earliest states to vote in the 2024 presidential primary.

Atlanta has until May 27 to submit its full proposal to be considered as a DNC host. Republicans, meanwhile, have already narrowed their choices to Nashville and Milwaukee for 2024.

The city last hosted the Democratic nominating convention in 1988, when Michael Dukakis was official minted as the party’s presidential nominee.

Landing the DNC would further elevate Georgia’s status as one of the nation’s most politically competitive states after a momentous 2020 election cycle.

Georgia voted Democratic in the race for president for the first time since 1992, and Democrats won both U.S. Senate seats in runoffs to flip control of the chamber.