“What could have been.”

Your Insiders heard a variation of that phrase from a half-dozen bipartisan lawmakers who spoke privately in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County that left four dead and at least nine others injured.

Some specifically lamented stalled consensus-driven firearms laws after the FBI revealed the 14-year-old suspect was previously investigated for making violent threats. His parents had assured authorities he did not have unsupervised access to their hunting guns.

As we noted on Wednesday, state Republicans are increasingly torn over the party’s approach to gun violence and some are open to new ways to keep weapons out of the hands of children and the mentally ill without running afoul of the gun lobby.

And Georgia Democrats, while still pressing for more sweeping firearms control measures, have shifted their strategy to also focus on more achievable goals in the GOP-led Statehouse.

There are plenty of options. A few of the compromise measures listed below seemed to gain traction in the Legislature over the last few years before petering out.

The Georgia Senate passed legislation this year that would waive the sales tax on the purchase of gun safes, trigger locks and other safety mechanisms, while the House backed a separate bill to encourage gun owners to take safety courses. Neither reached Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

An effort to punish gun owners who allow unsupervised children to access their firearms reached a legislative hearing in 2023 but went no further. A Senate study committee is reviewing an effort to revive it in 2025.

A bipartisan push for “red flag” laws that temporarily take firearms away from gun owners who have been identified as a danger to themselves or others has sputtered for years.

A Georgia version of a nationwide “Alyssa’s Law” initiative to require public schools to install panic alarms to silently notify law enforcement of threats passed the Senate by a 42-10 vote this year but foundered in the House.

State officials will have another chance when the legislative session reconvenes in January. Meanwhile, polls show a broad majority of Georgians want lawmakers to pass stricter firearms rules.

***

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING. Four people died in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County on Wednesday. Here’s a sampling of reactions from across the political spectrum:

Democratic President Joe Biden: “Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, speaking at a campaign rally in New Hampshire: “It’s just outrageous that every day in our country, in the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive.”

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, speaking during a Fox News town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: “It’s a sick and angry world for a lot of reasons. We’re going to make it better. We’re going to heal our world.”

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp: “This is a day every parent dreads, and Georgians everywhere will hug their children tighter this evening because of this painful event.”

State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods: “This is an unimaginable loss for Barrow and our entire educational community across the state.”

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, whose son was fatally shot in 2012: “Too many continue to experience the pain of gun violence. No family should have to go through this.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.: “The entire Winder community is in my prayers, but we can’t pray only with our lips — we must pray by taking action.”

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington: “We have prioritized making significant investments in mental health and school safety funding — and while there will be a time and place for policy discussions, our sole focus right now remains on surrounding these students, teachers and families with our love and support.”

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas: “I am the father of three school aged girls and my wife is a school teacher. Safety in our schools is my highest priority. Georgia must provide our children a safe environment to grow and learn.”

State Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, said while awaiting more details about the incident, “One thing is certain: lax gun laws fuel the horror of school shootings. We owe it to our kids to not have to live like this.”

Libertarian presidential nominee Chase Oliver urged people to “avoid speculation until we have all the facts.” He said: “Our thoughts are with the Winder community during this difficult time. I call on my fellow Georgians to support them until more details are available and we can begin the healing process.”

***

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

BACKLASH. Wednesday’s fatal shooting at a Georgia high school happened in U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ congressional district. The first-term Republican angered many when he posted a message on X that appeared to downplay the role of guns in the tragedy.

“Many others wounded, but not all gun-related or life-threatening injuries, some from efforts to flee danger,” Collins wrote.

The backlash was swift, with many noting that getting hurt while fleeing from a gun should count as a gun-related injury, regardless of whether the person was shot.

In a separate post, the Jackson Republican said he was praying for the victims at Apalachee High School. That drew criticism from people who noted that Collins pledged to oppose legislation to limit access to firearms.

Credit: Courtesy photos Credit: Courtesy photos

Collins was elected to Congress in 2022, tapping into widespread anger from former President Donald Trump supporters over false claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election. His campaign ads were filled with violent images. In one ad, he held a gun and vowed “to fight back” against Democrats and disloyal Republicans. In another, he used a rifle to blow up a crude representation of a “voting machine.”

Although outraged replies filled Collins’ mentions on X, the congressman didn’t appear fazed.

When Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman posted a screenshot of Collins’ tweet about non gun-related injuries, the congressman reiterated his stance by posting a screenshot of an early headline that said there were “about 30 injured.”

“Although it was being reported that 30 injuries had occurred, many of them were thankfully minor (not shot), treated briefly, and allowed to rejoin their family,” Collins wrote.

We asked Collins’ office for reaction to the backlash, but didn’t get a response.

***

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

GEORGIA 2026. When Republican Brad Raffensperger was running for a suburban Georgia House seat, he checked a box on a 2014 Georgia Right to Life questionnaire suggesting he supported a no-exceptions abortion ban.

But since then, he’s advocated for a less restrictive stance. So as Raffensperger gears up for what could be a bid for higher office in 2026, we asked his staff where he stands on the issue.

“The secretary has always believed in exceptions,” his office said, specifying that one of those includes when the life of the mother is at risk.

***

IS THIS THING ON? The hype surrounding next week’s presidential debate hasn’t been around the candidates, but on their microphones — specifically, if and when they should be muted.

Republican Donald Trump wanted muted mics when a candidate wasn’t speaking, while Democrat Kamala Harris did not.

Something had to give, and on Wednesday, it was Harris. Her campaign agreed to the muted mics when a candidate wasn’t speaking. But they weren’t happy about it. Harris’ advisers said they accepted the rules because they feared Trump would skip the debate if they didn’t, per the Associated Press.

Other rules for Tuesday’s debate, which will air live on ABC at 9 p.m., include:

Candidates will enter from opposite ends of the stage.

No props or written notes.

No topics or questions shared with candidates ahead of time.

Candidates get a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

Each candidate gets two-minute answers, two-minute rebuttals and one minute for follow-ups, clarifications or responses.

Candidates can’t ask questions of each other.

Candidates can’t talk to staff during breaks.

No audience in the room.

***

Credit: AP Credit: AP

SWITCHING IT UP. It wasn’t that long ago that Democrats were tiptoeing around abortion while Republicans were stamping their feet in opposition.

But since Roe v. Wade was overturned two years ago, Republicans are the ones treading lightly careful while Democrats are forceful in their support.

The latest example: Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is dedicating an entire bus tour to “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom,” which includes stops today in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah. Speakers include Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who is chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Meanwhile, as the AJC’s Maya T. Prabhu reports, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been waffling on the issue. Last week, the former president indicated he would support a constitutional amendment in Florida to undo that state’s restrictive abortion ban. Later, he said he would oppose it. Trump also vowed to use taxpayer money to pay for IVF treatments, an issue that has divided the anti-abortion community.

“Frankly, I have not had 100% confidence that he was pro-life,” Claire Bartlett, executive director of the anti-abortion group Georgia Life Alliance, told Prabhu.

Democrats also hoped for a game-changing shakeup in 2022 after Trump-appointed U.S. Supreme Court justices ruled there was no constitutional right to abortion

While reproductive rights played a key role in the midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans who backed anti-abortion laws were still elected by voters concerned about rising inflation and high energy prices.

***

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

LISTEN UP. Today on “Politically Georgia,” the hosts discuss the Georgia school shooting with WABE contributors Brian Robinson and Tharon Johnson. Plus, state Rep. Shea Roberts, D-Atlanta, talks about her Democratic PAC.

You can listen live at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 or follow “Politically Georgia” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

On Wednesday’s show, state Rep. Esther Panitch, D-Sandy Springs, talked about her experience as a down-ballot candidate. Also, Libertarian presidential nominee Chase Oliver, a Georgia native, discussed his candidacy.

***

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden will travel to Westby, Wisconsin, where he will speak about his economic agenda.

Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Pittsburgh to prepare for Tuesday’s presidential debate.

The U.S. House and Senate are in recess until Monday.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, is hosting a passport renewal event in Atlanta for pre-registered constituents.

***

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL. We’re 60 days away from the election. Here’s what’s happening today:

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff headlines a campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles.

An interview with Vice President Kamala Harris pre-taped on Thursday will air on the nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Former President Donald Trump will appear virtually at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, where he will deliver a keynote address.

U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee, will speak about illegal immigration during a campaign rally in Phoenix.

the Republican vice presidential nominee, will speak about illegal immigration during a campaign rally in Phoenix. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will headline a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

***

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

***

