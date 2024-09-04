Kamala Harris laments ‘senseless tragedy’ in Barrow County while Donald Trump offers condolences

Her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, released a statement on social media offering condolences and rebuking the assailant.

“Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic event in Winder, GA,” he wrote. “These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster.”

In New Hampshire, a crowd had gathered at a brewery to hear Harris’ outline a policy proposal to cut taxes for small businesses. But she said she was going off script to address the events in Georgia and the “epidemic of gun violence.”

Harris spoke about meeting with young people attending colleges, universities and trade schools across the country who recounted how the threats of campus violence made an impact on their lives.

“One of the things I asked every time I went to the auditorium with these young leaders — students — and I asked them, ‘Raise your hand if at any point between kindergarten and 12th grade you had to endure an active shooter drill,’ ” she said.

Almost every hand would be raised, Harris said. She acknowledged the students in the New Hampshire crowd who had also raised their hands.

She said gun violence prevention is one of the many issues at stake with this year’s election.

“Our kids are sitting in a classroom where they should be fulfilling their God-given potential, and some part of their big, beautiful brain is concerned about a shooter busting through the door of the classroom,” she said. “It does not have to be this way, does not have to be this way.”