Joe Biden and political leaders in Georgia are reacting to the shooting at Apalachee High School

State school Superintendent Richard Woods called the shooting “an unimaginable loss for Barrow and for our entire educational community.” Woods said the Georgia Department of Education is in contact with responding agencies.

“I ask that all Georgians keep the community of Apalachee High School and, first and foremost, the families of those lost, in your thoughts. I know we will come together as a state to support the Barrow County community as they face this tragic loss,” Woods wrote.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who represents the district in Congress, said in a post on X that he’s praying for the victims and their families, as well as all students at the high school. He said he’s spoke to the sheriff.

“We extend our gratitude to law enforcement for their swift action to secure the school and get the shooter in custody,” Collins wrote.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, whose son was murdered in 2012, wrote on X that she is “praying for families across our state and entire country.”

“Too many continue to experience the pain of gun violence. No family should have to go through this,” she said.

McBath amplified her calls for gun restrictions in a segment during the Democratic National Convention last month.

In a post on X, state House Speaker Jon Burns said, “We’re praying for the safety of the students, faculty, and staff at Apalachee High School and the law enforcement officers who are responding to the scene. We are closely monitoring the situation as it develops.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones wrote, in a post on X, “We are monitoring the incident that occurred at Apalachee High School. Thank you to the brave men and women who responded. We are keeping the students, faculty, their families, the entire community and first responders in our thoughts and prayers.”

Some Democratic state lawmakers have responded by calling for legislative action to prevent gun violence.

“The ‘guns everywhere’ policy championed by GA GOP should be repealed if we truly want to reduce school shootings,” said State Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, on X.

And state Sen. Elena Parent posted on X: “Apalachee High in Barrow County suffered a mass shooting this morning. As we learn more about what happened, one thing is certain: lax gun laws fuel the horror of school shootings. We owe it to our kids to not have to live like this.”