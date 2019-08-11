ajc logo
X

What Georgians think about guns

Guns are a major issue in Georgia elections and voters thoughts about them are sometimes more complex than the bills lawmakers pass. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
Guns are a major issue in Georgia elections and voters thoughts about them are sometimes more complex than the bills lawmakers pass. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 52 minutes ago

Georgia is considered one of the more gun-friendly states, where lawmakers regularly pass bills loosening restrictions on firearms. But the story gets more complex when voters are asked their opinion.

Looking back at eight years of Atlanta Journal-Constitution polls shows broad support for carrying guns for self-defense. However, Georgia voters favor stronger rules on AR-15-style weapons and background checks even while questioning whether those same changes would reduce mass shootings.

ExploreGeorgia poll archive

In April, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that allowed people to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Three months later an AJC poll found 61% of Georgia voters said they either strongly opposed or somewhat opposed it, with 35% indicating some level of support. The poll shows an increase in support for allowing the permitless carrying of firearms from polls in January 2022 and January 2019 when 15% of voters said they supported permitless carry and 82% opposed it.

In April 2018 following mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida, 45% of likely Republican primary voters said laws covering the sale of guns should be more strict while 46% said they should stay the same and 7% said they should be less strict. However, 78% of those same voters said preserving gun laws was either very important or important to them in determining which candidate would get their vote.

In another poll taken that same month, about 90% of Democratic primary voters said laws regulating gun sales should be more strict.

In January 2019, 78% of voters supported increasing the age to buy an AR-15-style weapon from 18 to 21, and 19% were opposed. A few years earlier, support for a nationwide ban on AR-15-style weapons was nearly even, with 48% in favor and 47% opposed.

While Georgians often voice support for gun control laws, many said in 2021 that they had doubts legislation would lead to fewer mass shootings.

A solid majority of Georgians think guns make communities safer. In 2016, 57% of voters said they supported or encouraged more people to carry guns for self-defense while 38% were opposed.

That same year, background checks for gun sales online or at gun shows had support from 76% of voters.

Gov. Nathan Deal signed two gun rights expansions. In 2014, it became legal to carry firearms in a wide range of new places, including schools, bars, churches and government buildings. Two years later he vetoed a bill to allow the carrying of concealed weapons on the campuses of public colleges. The following year, Deal signed a similar bill. Polls during that time showed Georgians favored keeping guns off college campuses.

About the Author

Follow Isaac Sabetai on twitter

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

Editors' Picks
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox4h ago
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
6h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
4h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
11h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
11h ago
The Jolt: Democratic governors make a play for Georgia’s business
1h ago
The Latest
Georgia teacher pension fund dropped $15 billion in rough year for stocks
1h ago
Opinion: Biden gets election year wins, but faces party doubts
2h ago
Libertarian appeal to swing voters could force Georgia elections to runoffs
21h ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top