What Georgians think about guns

In another poll taken that same month, about 90% of Democratic primary voters said laws regulating gun sales should be more strict.

In January 2019, 78% of voters supported increasing the age to buy an AR-15-style weapon from 18 to 21, and 19% were opposed. A few years earlier, support for a nationwide ban on AR-15-style weapons was nearly even, with 48% in favor and 47% opposed.

While Georgians often voice support for gun control laws, many said in 2021 that they had doubts legislation would lead to fewer mass shootings.

A solid majority of Georgians think guns make communities safer. In 2016, 57% of voters said they supported or encouraged more people to carry guns for self-defense while 38% were opposed.

That same year, background checks for gun sales online or at gun shows had support from 76% of voters.

Gov. Nathan Deal signed two gun rights expansions. In 2014, it became legal to carry firearms in a wide range of new places, including schools, bars, churches and government buildings. Two years later he vetoed a bill to allow the carrying of concealed weapons on the campuses of public colleges. The following year, Deal signed a similar bill. Polls during that time showed Georgians favored keeping guns off college campuses.