Trump administration renames Georgia military base Fort Benning

The Trump administration on Monday renamed Fort Moore as Fort Benning, reverting the Georgia military base to its earlier name.
The name change, according to the Pentagon, honors Cpl. Fred G. Benning, who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism during World War I in France.
Fort Benning, which sits just outside of Columbus, was originally named after Henry Benning, who served as a general in the Confederate army. Nicknamed “Old Rock” for his steadfastness in battle, he was an ardent secessionist before the war, warning that if slavery were abolished there would be “black governors, black legislatures, black juries, black everything.”
In 2023, the military installation was renamed after Hal and Julie Moore. Lt. Gen. Hal Moore fought valiantly in the Korean and Vietnam wars and coauthored the bestselling book, “We Were Soldiers Once… and Young.” He is buried at Fort Benning along with Julie, who is known for her unstinting support of military families.
The Pentagon announced the newest change Monday.
“This change underscores the installation’s storied history of service to the United States of America, honors the warfighter ethos, and recognizes the heroes who have trained at the installation for decades and will continue to train on its storied ranges,” the Pentagon said.
— This is a breaking news story. Return here for updates.
