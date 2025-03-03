Trump administration renames Georgia military base Fort Benning

The Trump administration on Monday renamed Fort Moore as Fort Benning, reverting the Georgia military base to its earlier name.

The name change, according to the Pentagon, honors Cpl. Fred G. Benning, who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism during World War I in France.

Fort Benning, which sits just outside of Columbus, was originally named after Henry Benning, who served as a general in the Confederate army. Nicknamed “Old Rock” for his steadfastness in battle, he was an ardent secessionist before the war, warning that if slavery were abolished there would be “black governors, black legislatures, black juries, black everything.”