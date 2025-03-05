Favorite foil? Stacey Abrams gets prime time attention from Donald Trump

During his address to Congress, Trump repeated a claim by Lee Zeldin, his pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, that the Georgia Democrat benefited from a $2 billion grant to combat climate change.

“At the last moment,” Trump said, the money went to a “woman named Stacey Abrams — have you heard of her?” Republicans in the House chamber erupted in boos.

The facts tell a different story. The money went to Power Forward Communities, a coalition of green groups working to fund energy efficiency projects nationwide.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Until December, Abrams was a senior counsel for one of the groups, Rewiring America, and her spokesman said she wasn’t paid for her work. The fact-checking Politifact site rated Trump’s claim as false.

For much of the last decade, Georgia Republicans have invoked Abrams as a political foil — even in races that had nothing to do with her.

Trump and other national Republicans have also seized on that trend, using Abrams as a symbol of everything they oppose on the left, from voting rights expansions to culture war battles.

There’s one notable exception. At the height of Trump’s bitter feud with Gov. Brian Kemp, he suggested that Abrams would be a better governor than the incumbent. It was perhaps the harshest insult he could hurl at a fellow Republican.

***

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GOOD MORNING! If you’re around the Capitol today, you’ll notice workers framing a house. No, the city of Atlanta did not rezone Liberty Plaza for a residential neighborhood. They’re volunteers with Habitat for Humanity working to spotlight what they call the “attainable housing crisis” in Georgia.

Here are four other things to know for today:

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath has taken the first step toward running for governor in 2026, launching an exploratory committee that allows her to raise money, Greg Bluestein reports.

The Georgia House approved a sprawling school safety bill on Tuesday, six months after a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman reports.

House lawmakers on Tuesday also approved a bill banning students from kindergarten through eighth grade from using cellphones at school, the AJC’s Cassidy Alexander reports.

The Trump administration is considering selling 17 buildings across Georgia, including two of the largest government buildings in the Southeast, the AJC’s Zachary Hansen reports.

***

Credit: Jeff Amy/AP Credit: Jeff Amy/AP

MAY THE BEST BILL WIN. House lawmakers are divided about how to respond to the public backlash over the increasing use of cameras to catch speeders in school zones. Should they try and fix what they think is a broken system? Or should they just ban the cameras completely?

The answer, for now, is both.

The Georgia House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to ban and regulate the cameras, sending dueling proposals to the state Senate just two days before a key legislative deadline.

One bill from state Rep. Dale Washburn, R-Macon, would ban the cameras completely. Another bill from Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, would require signs warning drivers when the cameras are in use and set rules for who gets the money from the speeding tickets and how they can spend it.

Washburn said he voted for both bills, even though he believes banning them is the best thing to do. He said it was either that or risk his bill failing to pass.

“I can’t do anything on the Senate side until I get it over there,” he said. “It gives me a chance.”

Complicating matters, the state Senate has their own proposal that would regulate the use of cameras in school zones. If that bill passes this week, it will likely become part of the negotiations in the coming weeks.

But Powell, for his part, has made his position clear.

“I’ve seen a version of the Senate bill over there, and typical of my opinion of the Senate, there’s not much to it,” he said during a committee hearing last week. “We’re giving them a second bite to look at something that’s a whole lot more rational and a whole lot more workable.”

For what it’s worth, Washburn’s bill passed 129-37. Powell’s bill passed 169-0.

***

TORT TALKS. Gov. Brian Kemp enticed a Senate Democrat to cross party lines and vote for his litigation overhaul last month. But that might be a tougher task when the Georgia House votes on the measure.

House Democrats voted in a closed-door meeting to take a caucus position against the rewrite of lawsuit rules, which Republicans call “tort reform.” We’re told the internal vote was unanimous.

We talked to a few on-the-fence Democrats who were struggling with the vote a few days ago but now say they are opposed.

One told us the final straw was the decision to reroute the measure around the House Judiciary Committee and instead send it to a newly created panel that gives House Speaker Jon Burns more control.

That panel, the House Rules Subcommittee on Lawsuit Reform, has its second meeting at 10 a.m. today.

***

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTEXT IS KEY. You might be surprised to learn a Republican lawmaker sponsored a bill to eliminate some penalties for prostitution related to minors. You’d be even more surprised to know it passed the state Senate without a dissenting vote.

Of course, there is more to this story.

Georgia has two laws aimed at preventing people from selling kids for sex. But the penalties are different. One law says it’s between 10 years and 30 years in prison while the other says it’s a range of 25 years to 50 years in prison.

Whenever this happens, a judge must stick with the lesser penalty. It’s known as the “rule of lenity.” That’s why Senate Bill 42 would repeal the lesser penalty.

“The only way to correct the rule of lenity issue is by repealing that statute so when someone commits that act they will get the harsher penalty,” said state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia.

Hatchett is Gov. Brian Kemp’s floor leader in the Senate. But this bill comes from first lady Marty Kemp, who has made combating human trafficking her top issue.

***

FIXER UPPER. Small-town governments have been bugging Georgia lawmakers for more money to help fix up dilapidated downtowns. Now, thanks in part to Hurricane Helene, they might get their wish.

Lawmakers put $5 million in the budget they passed earlier this week to loan cities and counties with populations under 100,000. The money is an acknowledgement that while much of the post-storm attention has focused on the state’s $83.6 billion agriculture industry, Helene also wrought havoc on the tiny towns that dot Georgia’s farmland.

Consider Lincolnton, a town of about 1,400 people about an hour’s drive from Augusta. Its small commercial district is dominated by a large, two-story brick building that had been a dentist’s office.

Heavy rain from the storm caused the roof to cave in, leaving it unusable. Lincolnton Mayor Mike McCombs said the owner has agreed to give the building to the city. But first city leaders will need money to make the repairs.

“This will really be a tie with a suit for us,” McCombs said. “This would really set us off. It would clean up the upper side of town for us.”

***

LISTEN UP. Today on “Politically Georgia,” Democratic strategist Tré Easton talks about what’s next for Georgia Democrats and the upcoming March 14 deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

Be sure to download the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question for the show? Give us a call at 770-810-5297.

***

Credit: Adam Beam/AJC Credit: Adam Beam/AJC

UNDER THE GOLD DOME. Crossover Day is tomorrow. The Legislature won’t meet today, but there will be plenty of action in committees as House lawmakers rush to make their bills eligible for important votes on Thursday. Some happenings:

10 a.m.: House Rules Subcommittee on Lawsuit reform meets to hold its second hearing on Senate Bill 68, which is Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to overhaul civil litigation rules.

10 a.m.: House Industry and Labor Committee meets to consider House Bill 82, which would establish Georgia’s own guest worker program.

Noon: House Public and Community Health Committee meets to consider House Bill 717, which would allow for psychedelic-assisted treatment programs.

1 p.m.: House Higher Education Committee meets to consider House Bill 419, which would require the University System of Georgia to have opioid antagonists in certain buildings.

1 p.m.: House Education Committee meets to consider House Bill 383, which would allow for high school athletes to be paid for their name, image or likeness.

***

Credit: AP Credit: AP

NOT A SOTU. President Donald Trump’s joint speech to Congress on Tuesday night wasn’t technically a State of the Union address since he has been in office for less than a year. But it served the same purpose. As has been the norm in recent years, there were many Georgia touches throughout the evening.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, a former Georgia congressman, was the designated survivor. He did not attend the speech as a precautionary measure to ensure the presidential line of succession remained intact in case a of catastrophic at the Capitol.

At least two Georgia Democrats, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Atlanta and Rep. Hank Johnson of Lithonia, skipped the speech. Rep. Nikema Williams, of Atlanta, walked out less than an hour into Trump’s remarks. We didn’t spot Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath of Marietta, and her team did not respond to inquiries about whether she attended.

Trump continues to highlight the story of Laken Riley as he talks about his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Riley’s mother and sister, Allyson and Lauren Phillips, were in the audience seated next to first lady Melania Trump. When Trump recognized the Woodstock residents, it was one of the few moments of his speech that drew bipartisan applause.

And a small bonus: another mention of President Jimmy Carter in the context of the agreement he struck with Panama to transfer control of the Panama Canal.

***

Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Donald Trump has no public events on his schedule.

The House will vote on legislation to repeal regulations put in place when President Joe Biden was in office.

The Senate is working on more nominations and also will vote on a bill that would reverse regulations implemented by Biden.

Democrats in the House will talk about their plans to reintroduce the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act ahead of this weekend’s events in Selma, Alabama, commemorating the 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing featuring the mayors of sanctuary cities: Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York City.

***

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

SHOUTOUTS. Today’s birthday:

State Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta.

Transitions:

Former Georgia Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux is the new executive director of the Concord Coalition, a nonprofit group focused on addressing the U.S. national debt.

Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that! Click here to submit the shoutouts. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.

***

AS ALWAYS, send your best scoops, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.