Hurricane relief, tax refunds, prison fixes included in final Georgia budget headed to Kemp

The Georgia General Assembly on Monday approved an amended 2025 budget that includes hundreds of millions of dollars for hurricane relief, tax refunds, prison security and other priorities. Here’s what you need to know.
Hurricane relief: The budget includes $862 million for expenses related to last September’s Hurricane Helene. Much of the money will pay for the state’s own cleanup costs. But it also includes $185 million more in relief for the agricultural and timber industries and $25 million nonprofits can use to help residents repair and rebuild their homes.
Tax refunds: The budget includes about $1 billion for income tax refunds later this year. Individuals or married people filing separately would receive a one-time refund of up to $250. Heads of household would get up to $375, while married couples filing jointly would receive up to $500. Separate legislation authorizing the refund is expected to pass the House later this week.
Prison security: The budget includes $345 million to boost security at Georgia’s troubled prisons. Among other things, the money will pay for additional corrections officers, four modular units to house inmates during security upgrades and efforts to prevent contraband from getting into prisons.
What’s next: The $40.5 billion amended 2025 budget passed the House of Representatives on Monday by a vote of 170-3 and the Senate by a margin of 55-1. Meanwhile, the House continues work on its proposed budget for fiscal 2026, which begins July 1. It must pass its version of the ’26 budget by Thursday.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: John Spink
Georgia may spend more money on Hurricane Helene relief
The Georgia Senate passed its version of the 2025 amended state budget Wednesday.
From food stamps to tax cuts: How the federal budget bill could affect Georgians
The budget bill advancing through Congress could affect Georgians through tax decreases and cuts to safety net programs.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight
A Georgia Senate committee passed a bill banning DEI from public schools and colleges that receive state money.
City of Atlanta removes crosswalk where pedestrian was killed
The action was taken just days after the AJC reported on the pedestrian death and confusion over whether the Peachtree Center crosswalk was valid.
Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks
It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.