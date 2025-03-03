Breaking: Pentagon: Georgia’s Fort Moore renamed back to Fort Benning
Hurricane relief, tax refunds, prison fixes included in final Georgia budget headed to Kemp

Workers with DebrisTech process debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Monday, October 21, 2024, in Hazelhurst. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

0 minutes ago

The Georgia General Assembly on Monday approved an amended 2025 budget that includes hundreds of millions of dollars for hurricane relief, tax refunds, prison security and other priorities. Here’s what you need to know.

Hurricane relief: The budget includes $862 million for expenses related to last September’s Hurricane Helene. Much of the money will pay for the state’s own cleanup costs. But it also includes $185 million more in relief for the agricultural and timber industries and $25 million nonprofits can use to help residents repair and rebuild their homes.

Tax refunds: The budget includes about $1 billion for income tax refunds later this year. Individuals or married people filing separately would receive a one-time refund of up to $250. Heads of household would get up to $375, while married couples filing jointly would receive up to $500. Separate legislation authorizing the refund is expected to pass the House later this week.

Prison security: The budget includes $345 million to boost security at Georgia’s troubled prisons. Among other things, the money will pay for additional corrections officers, four modular units to house inmates during security upgrades and efforts to prevent contraband from getting into prisons.

What’s next: The $40.5 billion amended 2025 budget passed the House of Representatives on Monday by a vote of 170-3 and the Senate by a margin of 55-1. Meanwhile, the House continues work on its proposed budget for fiscal 2026, which begins July 1. It must pass its version of the ’26 budget by Thursday.

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

