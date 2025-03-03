Hurricane relief, tax refunds, prison fixes included in final Georgia budget headed to Kemp

The Georgia General Assembly on Monday approved an amended 2025 budget that includes hundreds of millions of dollars for hurricane relief, tax refunds, prison security and other priorities. Here’s what you need to know.

Hurricane relief: The budget includes $862 million for expenses related to last September’s Hurricane Helene. Much of the money will pay for the state’s own cleanup costs. But it also includes $185 million more in relief for the agricultural and timber industries and $25 million nonprofits can use to help residents repair and rebuild their homes.

Tax refunds: The budget includes about $1 billion for income tax refunds later this year. Individuals or married people filing separately would receive a one-time refund of up to $250. Heads of household would get up to $375, while married couples filing jointly would receive up to $500. Separate legislation authorizing the refund is expected to pass the House later this week.