Breaking: LIVE: Trump addresses Congress following first weeks in office
Georgia’s Doug Collins is designated survivor at Trump’s congressional address

The former congressman is now the secretary of veterans affairs
Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, speaks at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, speaks at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By
59 minutes ago

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins is sitting out President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night as the designated survivor.

The Associated Press, citing a White House official, reported that Collins is the one government official being kept away in the case there is an attack on the proceeding to ensure someone in the line of presidential succession stays alive.

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, then serving as agriculture secretary, was the designated survivor during Trump’s State of the Union address in 2018. Because Trump is in his first year in office this term, tonight’s speech is considered a joint session although it serves the same purpose.

Collins, the former U.S. House member from Georgia, was confirmed as secretary of Veterans Affairs last month. He is a longtime Trump ally and was a fierce defender of the president during his first impeachment fight.

Another Georgian serving on Trump’s Cabinet, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, is in attendance in the U.S. House chambers for tonight’s speech. Loeffler was confirmed two weeks ago to serve as Trump’s Small Business Administrator.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

