Politically Georgia: Trump comes back to Georgia to continue his Kemp feud

November 4, 2018 Macon - GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp and President Donald J. Trump shake hands during President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again Rally to support Brian Kemp at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in MaconSunday, November 4, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Four years ago, then President Donald Trump came to Georgia to help Brian Kemp become governor. Now, he’s trying to get Kemp voted out of office.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, Political Insider columnist Patricia Murphy is joined by AJC editor-in-chief Kevin Riley and senior reporter Tamar Hallerman to set the state for Trump’s rally on Saturday in Commerce. Will it have any effect on the race for Governor and how much pull does the former president still have?

Plus, our crew also digs into how pressure from the far right of the Georgia Republican party is trying to derail a mental health bill that House Speaker David Ralston has put his name on.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Patricia Murphy joined the AJC in 2020 from CQ Roll Call, where she was a a nationally syndicated political columnist. She has also covered national politics for The Daily Beast, AOL's Politics Daily, and founded Citizen Jane Politics. She graduated from Vanderbilt University and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

