Politically Georgia: Trump comes back to Georgia to continue his Kemp feud

Four years ago, then President Donald Trump came to Georgia to help Brian Kemp become governor. Now, he’s trying to get Kemp voted out of office.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, Political Insider columnist Patricia Murphy is joined by AJC editor-in-chief Kevin Riley and senior reporter Tamar Hallerman to set the state for Trump’s rally on Saturday in Commerce. Will it have any effect on the race for Governor and how much pull does the former president still have?
Plus, our crew also digs into how pressure from the far right of the Georgia Republican party is trying to derail a mental health bill that House Speaker David Ralston has put his name on.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
More from Politically Georgia
About the Author