Politically Georgia: Trump comes back to Georgia to continue his Kemp feud

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, Political Insider columnist Patricia Murphy is joined by AJC editor-in-chief Kevin Riley and senior reporter Tamar Hallerman to set the state for Trump’s rally on Saturday in Commerce. Will it have any effect on the race for Governor and how much pull does the former president still have?

Plus, our crew also digs into how pressure from the far right of the Georgia Republican party is trying to derail a mental health bill that House Speaker David Ralston has put his name on.