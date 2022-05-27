ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: Candidates set their sights on November

052422 Atlanta: Herschel Walker speaks to members of the media after his Republican Primary win on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta. Walker would face U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in November. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Herschel Walker’s comments on gun control and how the Republican senatorial candidate performs when answering questions from the media.

Plus, our insiders look at the new phase of the race to the November elections and how Republicans are shifting their focus to President Joe Biden.

