Politically Georgia podcast: Candidates set their sights on November

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Herschel Walker’s comments on gun control and how the Republican senatorial candidate performs when answering questions from the media.
Plus, our insiders look at the new phase of the race to the November elections and how Republicans are shifting their focus to President Joe Biden.
