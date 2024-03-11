‘Politically Georgia’: Crunching the numbers ahead of Georgia’s primary

We’re less than 24 hours from Georgia’s presidential primary. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump visited the Peach State over the weekend to spread their messages ahead of Tuesday’s contest.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore traveled to Columbus on Sunday to stump for Biden. The Democrat tells “Politically Georgia’s” hosts that the president’s performance delivering the State of the Union put to rest questions about the 81-year-old’s aptitude. “The energy (Biden) is bringing to this job is real, and it’s sustainable,” Moore says. On the other side of the aisle, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rolled out the red carpet for Trump in Rome.

Professor Charles Bullock says that now that the primary is a near-binary choice, he expects the average voter to “tune out” of politics until closer to the general election in November. Professor Karen Owen also points out, “I think it’s really the middle independent voters, young voters that aren’t going to tune back in until October.”

Our Atlanta Journal-Constitution colleague Mark Niesse reported that nearly 440,000 Georgians have already cast their ballots, with more Republicans making it to the polls for early voting than Democrats.

The panel also discusses the possibility that former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a one-term Georgia Republican, could be featured by the No Labels Party. Bullock says a possible third-party candidacy could hurt Duncan in the long term “if he wants to run in the Republican Party in the future.”

Duncan did not comment further on the reports in the AJC. But if he enters the race, he could glean crucial votes from both parties, especially in Georgia, where less than 12,000 votes separated Biden and Trump in 2020.

Tuesday on “Politically Georgia”: Georgia voters make their voices heard in the state’s presidential primary.