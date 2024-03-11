BreakingNews
UPDATE | Family ID’s child hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot
Politics

‘Politically Georgia’: Crunching the numbers ahead of Georgia’s primary

A judge blocked the Catoosa County, Georgia, GOP on Tuesday from enforcing a new policy that gives party leaders the final say on whether candidates for county office are eligible to run as Republicans. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A judge blocked the Catoosa County, Georgia, GOP on Tuesday from enforcing a new policy that gives party leaders the final say on whether candidates for county office are eligible to run as Republicans. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
29 minutes ago

We’re less than 24 hours from Georgia’s presidential primary. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump visited the Peach State over the weekend to spread their messages ahead of Tuesday’s contest.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore traveled to Columbus on Sunday to stump for Biden. The Democrat tells “Politically Georgia’s” hosts that the president’s performance delivering the State of the Union put to rest questions about the 81-year-old’s aptitude. “The energy (Biden) is bringing to this job is real, and it’s sustainable,” Moore says. On the other side of the aisle, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rolled out the red carpet for Trump in Rome.

Professor Charles Bullock says that now that the primary is a near-binary choice, he expects the average voter to “tune out” of politics until closer to the general election in November. Professor Karen Owen also points out, “I think it’s really the middle independent voters, young voters that aren’t going to tune back in until October.”

Our Atlanta Journal-Constitution colleague Mark Niesse reported that nearly 440,000 Georgians have already cast their ballots, with more Republicans making it to the polls for early voting than Democrats.

The panel also discusses the possibility that former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a one-term Georgia Republican, could be featured by the No Labels Party. Bullock says a possible third-party candidacy could hurt Duncan in the long term “if he wants to run in the Republican Party in the future.”

Duncan did not comment further on the reports in the AJC. But if he enters the race, he could glean crucial votes from both parties, especially in Georgia, where less than 12,000 votes separated Biden and Trump in 2020.

Tuesday on “Politically Georgia”: Georgia voters make their voices heard in the state’s presidential primary.

Related

Credit: AP

PG A.M.: Ballots for Georgia’s primaries are set. Here’s who’s running
Politically Georgia | PG A.M.: Ballots for Georgia’s primaries are set. Here’s who’s running

Credit: AP

OPINION: The State of Joe Biden is…alive and kicking.

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Elections in Georgia

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields7h ago

UPDATE
Family ID’s child hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot
10m ago

Credit: Michelle Baruchman

Trans pastor to Georgia Legislature: ‘Love your neighbors as you love yourselves’
48m ago

RICO defendant’s motion asks for halt to construction of training center
1h ago

RICO defendant’s motion asks for halt to construction of training center
1h ago

Credit: AP

Medicare providing emergency funds for hospitals crippled by cyberattack
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Elections in Georgia
25m ago
Trans pastor to Georgia Legislature: ‘Love your neighbors as you love yourselves’
48m ago
Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
3h ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps