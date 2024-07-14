Politics

The photographer who captured this iconic image recounts the moment shots were fired at Donald Trump

“At the moment I heard the shots being fired I knew that this was a moment in American history that had to be documented”
Donald Trump, surrounded by Secret Service, after a shooting happened at a campaign rally. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump, surrounded by Secret Service, after a shooting happened at a campaign rally. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
By
24 minutes ago

As the FBI investigates the attack at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally as an attempted assassination and an act of domestic terror, the Associated Press photojournalist who captured the image of a defiant Trump raising his fist after being targeted described the moments shots were fired.

”I was right in front of the stage, directly in front of stage. It was a normal rally. You know, I’ve done it hundreds of times. And, over my left shoulder, I heard several, several pops, and I knew immediately it was gunfire,” said Evan Vucci, the AP photojournalist. He has spent years covering Trump.

The former president, his ear covered in blood from what he said was a gunshot, was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is moved from the stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

”And then as he’s walking down the ramp, he started fist pumping to the crowd and waving. And I did notice he had blood coming down his face, as you can see in the photos. The agents took him down the ramp, and they put him into an SUV. And again, as he was getting into the SUV, he also started pumping his fist again,” Vucci said.

Posting on his Truth Social media site about two and a half hours after the shooting, Trump said a bullet “pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

”At the moment I heard the shots being fired I knew that this was a moment in American history that had to be documented. I mean, it’s our job as journalists to do this work,” said Vucci.

ExploreWhat we know about the gunman who opened fire at the Trump rally

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work here.

About the Author

Follow Mirtha Donastorg on twitter

Mirtha Donastorg is a reporter on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s business team focusing on Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta’s HBCUs. She is also a corps member with Report for America.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT
Fatal crash blocks all major lanes on I-85 in Gwinnett2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man, 85, accused of killing son at Newton County fishing tournament, police say

Credit: AP

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dies at 53
1h ago

Credit: Rally.co

Gridlock Guy: Rideshare busing could be the ticket to commuting to Atlanta sports events

Credit: Rally.co

Gridlock Guy: Rideshare busing could be the ticket to commuting to Atlanta sports events

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘Inspire, empower, uplift’: Georgia leaders look to support Black men
The Latest

Raphael Warnock and other pastors condemn apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
1h ago
Donald Trump is in a race redefined by an apparent assassination attempt
Meet the Georgia delegates to the Republican National Convention
Featured

Credit: AP

What we know about the gunman who opened fire at the Trump rally
A look at the history of presidential assassination attempts in America
10m ago
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this weekend's updates