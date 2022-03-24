Permit-less carry of handguns clears panel, heads to Georgia Senate floor

The state Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday quickly passed legislation that would let Georgians carry a concealed handgun without first getting a license from the state.
House Bill 1358, which passed the House earlier this month, was amended to instead mirror Senate Bill 319, which was approved on the Senate floor last month. Both bills aim to rid the state of the requirement to first apply and pay for a license before being able to legally carry a concealed handgun.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Brian Strickland, a McDonough Republican, declined to take public testimony, saying the panel had already heard comments about the Senate legislation in committee and it had been debated on the floor.
Supporters of the measure said it would remove an unnecessary barrier to their constitutional right to carry handguns.
Opponents said Republicans are pushing legislation to remove the handgun licensing process to play to the GOP base this election year. But doing that, they said, would also make it easier for those who don’t have a legal right to possess and carry handguns to do so — leading to an increase in gun violence.
The new HB 1358 would allow a “lawful weapons carrier” to carry a concealed handgun everywhere license holders currently are allowed — meaning guns will still be prohibited in places such as the secured areas of airports or government buildings that have security at the entrance, including the state Capitol. A lawful weapons carrier is defined as anyone who is now lawfully allowed to have a gun.
Those who have prior drug convictions, have been convicted of a felony or are facing felony charges, have been treated for mental health issues or substance abuse issues within the past five years, or have been involuntarily committed to a mental health hospital would still be prohibited from purchasing and possessing handguns.
Currently, Georgians seeking to carry a handgun have to apply for a license with their local probate court or sheriff’s office (depending on the county), get fingerprinted, submit to a background check and pay a fee up to $75. Background checks still will be required when purchasing a handgun from a store or a dealer under HB 1458.
The bill passed on a 5-2 party-line vote, with Republicans voting in favor of the measure.
