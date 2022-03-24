Permit-less carry of handguns clears panel, heads to Georgia Senate floor

The new HB 1358 would allow a “lawful weapons carrier” to carry a concealed handgun everywhere license holders currently are allowed — meaning guns will still be prohibited in places such as the secured areas of airports or government buildings that have security at the entrance, including the state Capitol. A lawful weapons carrier is defined as anyone who is now lawfully allowed to have a gun.

Those who have prior drug convictions, have been convicted of a felony or are facing felony charges, have been treated for mental health issues or substance abuse issues within the past five years, or have been involuntarily committed to a mental health hospital would still be prohibited from purchasing and possessing handguns.

Currently, Georgians seeking to carry a handgun have to apply for a license with their local probate court or sheriff’s office (depending on the county), get fingerprinted, submit to a background check and pay a fee up to $75. Background checks still will be required when purchasing a handgun from a store or a dealer under HB 1458.

The bill passed on a 5-2 party-line vote, with Republicans voting in favor of the measure.