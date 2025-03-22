Ossoff to jump start Senate bid with full-throated attack on Trump

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is jumpstarting his 2026 campaign much like he launched his first bid for office eight years ago: by playing up the resistance to President Donald Trump.
He plans to channel the same blend of anti-Trump energy at a Saturday campaign rally that made him a nationally known Democratic figure in his 2017 special election bid for a suburban U.S. House seat and helped catapult him to his party’s U.S. Senate nomination in 2020.
But he’s also distancing himself from a more recent wait-and-see approach to Trump’s second term, as many Democrats demand a more forceful approach to the Republican administration’s budget-slashing, government-shrinking and tariff-tacking initiatives.
It’s his first major campaign event for what could be one of the most competitive Senate races in the nation. Both parties see Ossoff as the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent on the ballot next year, and prominent Republicans are already maneuvering to face him.
But the GOP field is frozen until Gov. Brian Kemp announces whether he’ll seek the seat, a decision which could come as soon as April. If he doesn’t, potential GOP candidates include Insurance Commissioner John King and U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter, Mike Collins, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rich McCormick.
Ossoff’s “Rally for Our Republic” is only his latest attempt to harness Democratic fury over the president’s policies, along with Trump adviser Elon Musk’s ongoing effort to gut the federal workforce through the Department of Government Efficiency initiative.
“As citizens, it is our obligation to be visible and outspoken at this pivotal moment in American history,” read the announcement for the rally, which will also feature Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
That approach could energize frustrated voters, but it also risks alienating swing voters who backed Trump in November’s election — and who could prove decisive in Ossoff’s 2026 bid for a second term. Any path to Democratic victory likely involves winning over a significant number of Trump voters.
Republicans blasted reminders of Ossoff’s recent votes against the Trump-backed budget, a GOP measure to ban transgender girls from competing in women’s sports and to restrict ammunition sales to Israel.
“Jon Ossoff cares more about hating Donald Trump than delivering for the people of Georgia,” said Nick Puglia of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP’s campaign arm. “It’s pathetic and in 2026, Georgians will dump Ossoff for a leader who will truly fight for them.”
