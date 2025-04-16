Ossoff reports $11M haul in first-quarter campaign donations

The surge in national cash reflects a new political reality in Georgia. As the state cements its status as a premier battleground, out-of-state money is no longer the exception. It’s fast becoming the norm.

Georgia Republicans, too, have increasingly leaned on non-Georgians for financial support and embraced a “50-state strategy” in the last two U.S. Senate campaigns. In the 2022 election, Republican Herschel Walker’s campaign boasted about garnering donations from nearly 50,000 donors coming from every U.S. state.

Ossoff’s campaign still played big in his home state. His campaign said he received donations from voters in 156 of Georgia’s 159 counties. The average overall contribution was $32.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

He also reported $11 million in cash on hand as he prepares for a reelection bid — a race that could feature a challenge from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who is still weighing a run.

In a closely divided Senate, the 2026 campaign has outsized implications for both national parties. Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the Senate after flipping four seats held by Democrats in 2024. Many political observers believe Ossoff is the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for reelection in 2026.