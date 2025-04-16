Breaking: Atlanta advocates seek ‘immediate’ reforms after bystander killed in GSP chase
Ossoff reports $11M haul in first-quarter campaign donations

The Georgia Democrat faces an uncertain Republican field as he seeks reelection in 2026, but has amassed national support from donors.
U.S. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, greets supporters after a “Rally for the Republic” at The Eastern on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

U.S. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, greets supporters after a “Rally for the Republic” at The Eastern on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)
By
17 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, already a veteran of very expensive political campaigns, raised $11 million in donations in the first three months this year for a reelection campaign with national implications.

Ossoff, who is up for reelection in 2026, made his name in national Democratic politics during his last two campaigns with a sharp message, aggressive style — and a knack for raising massive sums from outside Georgia.

The report filed Tuesday only gives a glimpse of an operation powered by small-dollar donors. However, of his 33,000-plus donors itemized in the disclosure, roughly nine out of 10 came from out of state.

The surge in national cash reflects a new political reality in Georgia. As the state cements its status as a premier battleground, out-of-state money is no longer the exception. It’s fast becoming the norm.

Georgia Republicans, too, have increasingly leaned on non-Georgians for financial support and embraced a “50-state strategy” in the last two U.S. Senate campaigns. In the 2022 election, Republican Herschel Walker’s campaign boasted about garnering donations from nearly 50,000 donors coming from every U.S. state.

Ossoff’s campaign still played big in his home state. His campaign said he received donations from voters in 156 of Georgia’s 159 counties. The average overall contribution was $32.

Sen. Jon Ossoff made his name in national Democratic politics during his last two campaigns with a sharp message, aggressive style — and a knack for raising massive sums from outside Georgia. (John McDonnell/AP)

He also reported $11 million in cash on hand as he prepares for a reelection bid — a race that could feature a challenge from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who is still weighing a run.

In a closely divided Senate, the 2026 campaign has outsized implications for both national parties. Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the Senate after flipping four seats held by Democrats in 2024. Many political observers believe Ossoff is the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for reelection in 2026.

