Georgia House passes bill allowing time off during early voting

The legislation, approved on a 161-9 vote, aims to expand on a state law that already allows two hours off on election day. Under Senate Bill 129, workers could take unpaid time to vote either on election days or during three weeks of early voting.

“Hopefully it makes it easier for people to get away to vote,” said state Rep. Rob Leverett, a Republican from Elberton. “It just ensures that people are not prevented from voting because of work.”