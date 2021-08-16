More than 1 million Georgians to see increase in food stamps

Federal and state governments have increased access to food stamps during the pandemic by waiving work requirements, giving every household the maximum allowed under federal guidelines and increasing the payments by 15%. That temporary 15% boost is slated to end next month, just as the permanent 25% increase goes into effect.

Anderson said he knows there will be is a long road to economic recovery once the pandemic ends.

“We don’t want families to worry about putting food on the table during this time of adjustment,” he said. “This couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Gary Uitvlugt, an Atlanta resident and retiree who receives food stamps, said he was excited when he first learned there was going to be an increase in benefits. But that quickly faded.

“(DFCS) cut me to $16 a month,” said Uitvlugt, 70, who retired after decades as a long-term care provider and lives off of his Social Security benefits. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t in an industry with very good retirement benefits. Twenty-five percent of $16 is $4. So I’ll be getting $20. You can’t eat on $20 a month.”