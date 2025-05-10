Marjorie Taylor Greene rules out U.S. Senate bid in Georgia

She added in a knock to other GOP contenders: “Start trying to raise money off one of these other generic Republicans, though I expect your donations will drop.”

The Rome Republican floated a potential bid for months, saying that she’s encouraged by polls that showed her in strong position to win a contentious GOP primary thanks to her fiercely loyal MAGA following and sky-high name recognition.

But many party leaders fear her scorched-earth style and history of promoting conspiracy theories could cost the party a winnable race amid a broader electorate in November and weigh down other GOP contenders on next year’s ballot.

Her decision followed intense discussions in Atlanta and Washington over ways to dissuade her from running or coalesce around an alternative. Kemp said he’s trying to “line up” with Trump to reach a consensus that could spare the party of a bruising fight.

But that prospect seems dim. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter entered the race in early May, and other candidates are courting Trump’s support and preparing their own bids.

Greene, meanwhile, notably didn’t rule out a bid for governor to succeed term-limited Kemp.

‘Senator MTG?’

Once so obscure that even many grassroots Republicans hadn’t heard of her, Greene is now known across the nation by just three letters: MTG.

The former fitness studio owner made her political debut in 2020 when she mounted a short-lived bid for a suburban Atlanta seat before switching to a safely Republican district in northwest Georgia after a veteran GOP incumbent retired.

She won that race despite intense scrutiny of her history of hateful and conspiratorial remarks. Since then, she’s become one of the most polarizing figures in Congress, fueled by a shock-and-awe approach that has made her a favorite of Trump.

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

That persona had some Democrats eager for her to jump in. Ossoff has openly goaded her, questioning whether she has the “guts to do it.” And the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed him with a 17-point edge over Greene in a one-on-one matchup.

Democratic fundraising operations have already kicked into high gear, flooding inboxes with blaring appeals that read: “Senator Marjorie Taylor Greene??”

But Republican leaders pressured her to stay out the race, eager to avoid a repeat of 2022. That’s when former football star Herschel Walker swept aside lesser-known Republicans in the primary, only to repel swing voters in a November matchup against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Kemp’s allies raised particularly sharp concerns that she could fracture the coalition of moderates and conservatives that has helped power the governor’s back-to-back victories over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Cole Muzio of the conservative Frontline Policy Council said Republicans should stick with what’s worked: “The Kemp model and Kemp record remain the path to victory.”

“It’s up to us to end Ossoff’s career by nominating someone who can keep the focus on his failed record rather than allowing their own controversies to be front and center.”

Greene had many supporters who urged her to run. Matt Stout, a field operative who worked for Greene and other GOP candidates over two decades, called her the fiercest Trump loyalist in the U.S. House.

“And she’s the type of candidate who could activate Trump supporters who might otherwise sit out midterm elections.”