Greene’s shock-and-awe style has made her one of the most recognized GOP figures in the nation, supercharging her fundraising network and cementing her clout in the Republican-controlled U.S. House, where she leads a budget-slashing subcommittee.

But her long history of inflammatory rhetoric, scorched-earth politics and unwavering alliance with President Donald Trump could repel the swing voters and wavering Republicans the GOP needs to win next year’s election.

She’s flirted with a bid since Kemp backed off a run, saying Republicans need someone with a “Georgia First perspective” modeled after Trump’s MAGA policy agenda.

The most recent AJC poll showed the risk of her run. Ossoff led Greene by 17 points in a hypothetical matchup, with the Rome Republican drawing support from just 25% of independents. Kemp, by contrast, carried 46% in a head to head with the Democrat.

Credit: Natrice Miller Credit: Natrice Miller

For Republicans, the memory of 2022 — when U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock fended off Herschel Walker’s disastrous campaign to notch a Democratic victory amid a GOP sweep of other statewide races — still stings. Greene’s critics fear a repeat against Ossoff.

“It’s possible that Greene could win a Republican primary,” Republican consultant Mark Rountree said. “But it’s unlikely she could win a general election, and conservatives would once again have blown an opportunity to defeat Democrats in Georgia.”

Kemp’s allies are particularly concerned Greene could fracture the coalition of moderates and conservatives that has helped Republicans win every statewide race after Ossoff’s 2021 victory.

Cole Muzio of the conservative Frontline Policy Council said he’s urging Republicans to stick with what’s worked: “The Kemp model and Kemp record remain the path to victory.”

“It’s up to us to end Ossoff’s career by nominating someone who can keep the focus on his failed record rather than allowing their own controversies to be front and center.”

Greene, too, has many supporters who warn against underestimating her impact on a statewide race.

“Marjorie has been the most consistent America First voice out of all 435 members of the U.S. House,” said Matt Stout, a field operative who has worked for Greene and other GOP lawmakers over two decades.

“And she’s the type of candidate who could activate Trump supporters who might otherwise sit out midterm elections.”

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Her knack for unending controversy is exactly why some Democrats are trying to egg her on.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday the GOP was “stuck” with Greene as the party’s champion. Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey painted Ossoff’s potential rivals as “MTG and her band of hopefuls.”

Democratic fundraising operations have already kicked into high gear, flooding inboxes with blaring appeals that read: “Senator Marjorie Taylor Greene??”

But not every Democrat is ready to pile on. State Rep. Ruwa Romman, a Gwinnett County Democrat, warned that Trump’s two victories should be a cautionary tale that “anything can happen — it doesn’t matter who is on the other side.”

“Our job is to do all that we can to reach every voter and make sure they know we have a better plan for Georgians, not just how bad any one candidate might be,” she said.

Ossoff, considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats on the 2026 ballot, has taken pains to stay out of it. After recently questioning whether Greene had the “guts” to challenge him, he’s now taking a more neutral stance.

No matter who runs, he said, the GOP primary will be a series of “auditions for President Trump’s backing.”

“I don’t waste a lot of time worrying about who might run,” he told WSB on Tuesday. “I’m ready for any challenge.”

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Greene, meanwhile, is sticking to her own script. She told reporters she’s encouraged by internal polling showing her leading potential GOP fields for both Senate and governor.

“And that’s because of the incredible support I have all over Georgia,” she said. “I’ll keep my options open. But I haven’t made any clear decisions yet.”