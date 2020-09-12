Man warned for wearing MAGA hat when voting in Georgia

Lawyer Bryan Sells speaks to a witness as members of the State Election Board listen during a hearing held by the State Election Board earlier this year. The board made decisions on 98 cases this past week. (Photo/Austin Steele for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Austin Steele Credit: Austin Steele

The three Republican appointees on the State Election Board supported the finding that Holsworth violated state law, but the Democrat on the board opposed the decision.

“I just don’t think it’s a violation to wear a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat that doesn’t say to vote for any particular candidate on it,” said David Worley, a board member and former chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Matt Mashburn, a board member and Republican poll watcher, said the hat shouldn’t be allowed in a polling place.

“My thinking was that the president and MAGA are indistinguishable,” Mashburn said. “If you showed 1,000 people a MAGA hat, at least 995 if not all 1,000 would associate MAGA with Trump and only Trump and no other candidate or issue.”

The State Election Board cited a Georgia law that prohibits any voter from distributing or displaying campaign materials within any polling place.

The case was one of 98 decided by the board Thursday, dating back to 2014.

The State Election Board has the power to send letters of instruction, levy fines up to $5,000, issue public reprimands and refer cases to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.