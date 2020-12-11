Loffler, Perdue back defense bill despite base renaming provision

The Senate vote sets up a crucial decision for Trump on whether he will allow the NDAA to become law or follow through on his promises to veto. The defense bill usually rises beyond partisanship and has been signed into law for 59 consecutive years.

In addition to opposing the base renaming language, Trump also threatened to veto the bill if clauses were not inserted to address social media companies and their ability to censor users. Lawmakers refused, saying the issue was unrelated.

Loeffler and Perdue said they will work on separate legislation to address Trump’s concerns.

The Senate also used a voice vote Friday to approve a second resolution that keeps the government funded for another week. That pushes back a deadline to approve a spending plan and avoid a federal shutdown to Dec. 18.

Without speedy approval, most government workers will be locked out at the end of the day.