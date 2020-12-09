Georgia lawmakers strongly back bill to remove Confederate names from bases

Scott also pointed out that the negotiated bill established a commission and provided a three-year deadline to recommend new names for bases carrying Confederate ones. The House, led by Democrats, had initially pushed to rename the bases within a year.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas said she was proud the bill included sexual assault prevention measures and would begin the process of removing Confederate names from bases where troops, who come from diverse backgrounds, are stationed. She said she looked forward to what proposals emerge during the commission process.

“I ask America to send in the names of your relatives, call my office, send it to the Armed Services Committee,” she said. “Let us have a base where soldiers go that reflects everyone.”

House members approved the NDAA 335-78, with one representative voting “present.”

Hice did not respond to requests for comment about his dissenting vote. He was among 40 Republicans, 37 Democrats and one independent lawmaker who opposed the bill.

Georgia representatives cited the measure’s impact in their own districts. Scott highlighted support going to Robins Air Force Base; U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk pointed to funding for planes built at a plant in Cobb County.

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen noted $80 million for barracks at Fort Gordon. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said the bill will keep the A-10 aircraft flying at Moody Air Force Base and replace another fleet based in Savannah.

“Replacing the aging fleet at the 165th Airlift Wing will ensure longevity for the mission and ensure they stay the region’s preeminent airlift wing,” Carter, a Republican from Pooler, said in a statement.

The NDAA is a sweeping Pentagon policy measure that generally floats above partisanship; it has been signed into law each year for six decades straight.

The base renaming provision is just one small element but drew a great deal of attention when it was added to the bill over the summer. At the time, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins said it was one of the reasons he voted against the measure when it first came up for a floor vote.

Collins did not cast a vote on the final negotiated version Tuesday. The Gainesville Republican’s team said he had a personal commitment in Georgia but would have voted “no” again.

The U.S. Senate will vote on the bill as soon as Wednesday, meaning Trump could have a decision to make by the end of the week.

U.S. Sen. David Perdue serves on the Armed Forces Committee where the amendment containing the base renaming provision was inserted. Both he and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler later voted in favor of the Senate version of the bill, although Loeffler said she hoped that provision would be removed before she was asked to vote on a final version.

Last week, Trump made a different veto threat tied to the NDAA. He said he would reject the bill unless lawmakers added language repealing First Amendment protections for social media companies. Members from both parties said the issue was unrelated to defense policy and didn’t belong in the NDAA; the language Trump requested was not added.