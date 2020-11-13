Carter Center to monitor Georgia election recount

The nonprofit said Friday morning that Carter Center monitors will go to a number of counties across the state to assess the post-election audit and related processes to help bolster transparency and confidence in the results.

“Because the margin in the presidential race is so close, this sort of audit essentially requires review of every ballot by hand,” said Paige Alexander, the Carter Center’s CEO. “This is unusual, but it provides an opportunity to build trust in the electoral system prior to the state’s certification of results.”