Carter Center to monitor Georgia election recount

The Carter Center will send monitors to watch the recount of the Georgia presidential election.
The nonprofit said Friday morning that Carter Center monitors will go to a number of counties across the state to assess the post-election audit and related processes to help bolster transparency and confidence in the results.
“Because the margin in the presidential race is so close, this sort of audit essentially requires review of every ballot by hand,” said Paige Alexander, the Carter Center’s CEO. “This is unusual, but it provides an opportunity to build trust in the electoral system prior to the state’s certification of results.”
The Carter Center’s effort is limited to Georgia’s postelection audit of the presidential race and is not part of a broader assessment of the election as a whole.
It has monitored dozens of elections in other countries in recent decades, before becoming more involved in the U.S. election this year.
The Atlanta-based center was founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter in partnership with Emory University. It says its mandate is to promote human rights by preventing and resolving conflicts, enhancing freedom and democracy, and improving health.