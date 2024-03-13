Listen to Politically Georgia’s breakdown of key learnings from the Georgia primary

Wednesday’s episode of the Politically Georgia radio show from the AJC will include a complete recap of Georgia primary. Guests include Columbus-based journalist Chuck Williams and political science professor Audrey Haynes.

The AJC’s Zachary Hansen also joins the show to discuss the fallout since Rivian announced it was putting a planned $5 million electric vehicle manufacturing plant on hold.

Listen live at 10 a.m. on 90.1 FM, at AJC.com and at WABE.org.