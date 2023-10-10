LISTEN: How the crisis in Israel jolts Georgia politics

Georgia elected officials say they stand in solidarity with Israel after the shocking sneak attack from Hamas forces in Gaza that left hundreds dead and scores of civilians abducted as hostages.

On this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, hosts Greg Bluestein, Bill Nigut and Tia Mitchell are joined by Dov Wilker of the American Jewish Committee to discuss the community’s response to the attacks.

The team also reports on how the Israeli crisis brings new urgency to the GOP effort to elect a new leader of the U.S. House. Could Kevin McCarthy make a comeback bid to regain the gavel?

Plus, Bluestein shares details of his exclusive reporting on how Republican state Senate leaders are using a newly established oversight commission to reprimand Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for her indictment of Donald Trump.

