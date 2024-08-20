Patricia Murphy: Warnock needed Republicans to win Georgia. Harris will, too.

A different video montage during the prime-time hours of the convention included a series of former Trump voters saying they are also voting for Harris in November.

“I am a two-time Trump voter,” one said. “I won’t be voting for Trump this time around.”

Another said: “I’m actually embarrassed to say I voted for Trump in 2016. Everything he said he would do, he didn’t.”

Earlier in the day, retired conservative Judge Michael Luttig released his own statement saying that he’s also voting for Harris after a lifetime of never voting for a Democrat. His only goal, he said, is to defeat Trump.

Luttig had been a leading voice in the aftermath of the 2020 elections urging then-Vice President Mike Pence not to go along with Trump’s efforts to overturn the election he’d just lost. In his statement Monday, Luttig said that Trump’s conduct following the election and on Jan. 6 “corrupted America’s Democracy.”

“I assume that (Harris’) public policy views are vastly different from my own,” he wrote. “But I am indifferent in this election as to her policy views on any issues other than America’s Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law, as I believe all Americans should be.”

If that sounds familiar, it’s strikingly similar to Geoff Duncan’s reasons for endorsing Harris for president earlier this summer.

Alongside the Republicans against Trump, delegates heard Monday from liberal stars such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat who won in a deep red state, and rising Democratic leaders such as Georgia’s U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“I want everyone watching tonight, Democrat, Republican, independent, to know, you are welcome here,” Beshear told the millions in the audience watching the convention from home.

There was a strategy behind it all because the Democrats and moderate Republicans on stage are the same ones Harris will need to win in battleground states such as Georgia in November. It was the same coalition that powered Beshear’s victory in Kentucky in 2023 and Warnock’s win in Georgia the year before that.

Warnock told me Monday that he thinks Harris can win the same “commonsense Republicans” that he did when he defeated Herschel Walker two years ago. They were the “Kemp Republicans” who split their tickets between Warnock and Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I think there’s a reason why you saw a number of Republicans vote for me. Because of the work I was doing, but also because they were looking at the alternative,” Warnock said.

“Elections are about a choice, and Kamala Harris needs to be compared not to the Almighty, as I believe President Obama famously said, but to the alternative. And it couldn’t be more stark.”