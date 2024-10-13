Kamala Harris is returning to Atlanta next week for a campaign rally

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally in Atlanta on Oct. 19 to cap the first week of in-person early voting in Georgia as both campaigns focus increasing attention on the battleground state.

The Democrat’s plan to hold the Atlanta event next Saturday surfaced hours after former President Donald Trump’s campaign announced it would hold a rally on Tuesday in metro Atlanta to rev up Republican voters.

Both rivals are fiercely campaigning for Georgia and a handful of competitive states that could decide the November vote. Polls show Trump and Harris are neck-and-neck in Georgia ahead the three-week advanced voting period starting Tuesday.