Kamala Harris is planning a two-day swing through Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris will kick off a bus tour through South Georgia on Wednesday that will culminate with a Thursday evening rally in Savannah as she tries to sustain the momentum from her party’s nominating convention.

The Democratic nominee will be joined on Wednesday by her running-mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in their first appearance together in Georgia. On Thursday, Harris will headline the Savannah rally solo.

The two were set to barnstorm Savannah earlier this month as part of a nationwide battleground state tour, but their stop was postponed as Hurricane Debby menaced Georgia’s coast.