Judge rejects more emergency paper ballot backups at Georgia polls

The request “invites the court to plunge into the task of advising election officials on precise details of election administration, a function that is vested in the state defendants' and local election superintendents' discretion,” Totenberg wrote.

The State Election Board rule gives county election supervisors the authority to decide when to use emergency paper ballots when waiting times exceed 30 minutes, touchscreens are unavailable or power outages disrupt voting.

“We are disappointed that the court did not grant the relief we requested,” said Aunna Dennis, executive director for Common Cause Georgia. “It’s clear that the demand for these ballots will be extremely high in this election and will far exceed the statutory minimum of 10%.”

Totenberg’s decision on emergency paper ballots follows her other recent decisions on Georgia election administration.

She denied an effort to switch Georgia from voting touchscreens to hand-marked paper ballots, but a previous order required updated paper backups of voter registration lists and absentee ballot information at voting locations.