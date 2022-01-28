Judge rejects Georgia’s attempts to dismiss redistricting lawsuits

Attorneys for the state had argued that the cases should be dismissed because they were assigned to Jones instead of a three-judge panel of judges.

But Jones ruled that federal law doesn’t always mandate three judges in redistricting cases.

“The plain language only requires a three-judge court to hear cases challenging the constitutionality of a statewide legislative body, not purely statutory challenges to the apportionment of a statewide legislative body,” Jones wrote.

Besides the three cases Jones ruled on, two other redistricting lawsuits that were previously assigned to three-judge panels are also pending.