Georgia passes map that aims to gain Republicans a seat in Congress

The map redraws the Democratic-leaning district held by McBath, making it more Republican by extending north from metro Atlanta into conservative strongholds in Forsyth and Dawson counties. McBath won reelection last year with 55% of the vote, but under the new map, Republican voters would outnumber Democrats by 15 percentage points in next year’s elections, according to the AJC’s analysis.

McBath flipped the 6th Congressional District in 2018, winning election in an area that was once a conservative bastion represented by Newt Gingrich, who became speaker of the House and led Republicans to take control of the U.S. House in 1994. Now the district is poised to return to Republican control.

Democratic legislators accused the Republicans of gerrymandering, saying the map should more closely reflect Georgia’s 50-50 electorate, with an opportunity for each party to win seven seats. But because Republicans control the General Assembly, they had the votes to create the map that gives them 64% of the state’s representation in Congress.

State Rep. Mariam Paris, a Democrat from Macon, said the map takes aim at McBath, one of two Black women in Georgia’s congressional delegation, along with U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams.

“We should not be drawing maps that target women incumbents that make it harder for them to run and win new districts, but the map we’re considering today does exactly that,” Paris said during the House debate.

Republican leaders pushed the map through the legislative process in just six days since it was made public on Wednesday, leaving limited time for consideration of a bill that passed without any amendments.

“I heard members stand up here and say we targeted a woman of color. … It doesn’t work like that,” said House Redistricting Chairwoman Bonnie Rich. “This congressional map is fair, it complies with the law, the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, regardless of what activists and candidates for statewide office say.”

Redistricting occurs once a decade to ensure equal population, with about 765,136 residents in each of Georgia’s 14 districts.

Georgia’s population increased by 1 million over the past decade, bringing its total number of residents to 10.7 million, according to the 2020 census. All the population growth was among people of color, and the number of white residents declined.

Caption The 6th and 7th Congressional Districts could see significant changes according to a Republican proposal. Credit: Isaac Sabetai Credit: Isaac Sabetai

This year’s redistricting is the first since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling resulted in the end of federal oversight. Before the 2013 Shelby v. Holder decision, states with a history of racial discrimination, including Georgia, were required to obtain federal preclearance before new districts could go into effect.

But states can still be sued over whether redistricting discriminates against voters of color in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Republican legislators who support Georgia’s new congressional map have said it’s fair and nondiscriminatory.

Besides changing the electorate in the district McBath represents, the map also makes another congressional district uncompetitive.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux switched a Gwinnett County-based district to the Democrats with her 51% win last year. The redrawn district would lean 22 percentage points toward Democrats, according to AJC estimates based on voting patterns in the 2020 and 2018 elections.

Some voters in Cobb County could also gain a new representative after next year’s elections — Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The northwest Georgia district Greene represents would be reshaped to reach into a Democratic-leaning part of Cobb, in the Austell and Powder Springs areas. The district as a whole, however, would remain overwhelmingly Republican.

The only legislator who broke with his party was state Rep. Philip Singleton, a Republican from Sharpsburg who opposed changes to his state House district map that made it more Democratic.