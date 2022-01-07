Lawsuit filed over Georgia redistricting of seat U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath holds

Caption The 6th and 7th Congressional Districts could see significant changes according to a Republican proposal. Credit: Isaac Sabetai Caption The 6th and 7th Congressional Districts could see significant changes according to a Republican proposal. Credit: Isaac Sabetai Credit: Isaac Sabetai

“Georgia’s political maps must reflect the interest of the people — not the politicians,” said Aunna Dennis, executive director for Common Cause of Georgia, the lead plaintiff in the case. “These maps intentionally discriminate against Georgians of color by silencing our voices at the ballot box.”

Republicans said Georgia’s new political maps are fair and comply with the law.

“These lawsuits are nothing but politically motivated actions from politically motivated groups seeking to further their partisan preferences,” Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the defendant in the lawsuit, said in a statement last week.

The lawsuit is seeking a new redistricting plan for the 6th District as well as its neighboring 13th and 14th districts. The plaintiffs in the case are Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of Georgia and three voters.