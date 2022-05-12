Judge moves to invalidate Georgia Senate candidate’s Republican primary run

Beaudrot on Thursday found that Lewis was not “eligible to qualify to seek election” under Georgia law.

“He had not filed any campaign reports for the last 10 years and he had $75,0000 in his account at that time and has not done the reports that the law says you have to do,” Hufstetler said. “So I certainly believe you need to follow the law.”

Lewis left the state House after the 2008 legislative session and continued to file campaign finance documents until December 2012, when he had about $75,000 left in the bank, according to court documents. Former lawmakers must account for money in their campaign account in periodic filings until all of the money has been spent or refunded to donors.

Lewis’ attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Derek Keeney, who is chairman of the Bartow County Board of Education, is also running in the Republican primary. No Democrat filed to run for the seat.

Since early voting began last week, Lewis’ name will remain on the primary ballot, but any votes he receives will not be counted .