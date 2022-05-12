ajc logo
Judge moves to invalidate Georgia Senate candidate’s Republican primary run

An administrative court judge ruled Thursday that former state Rep. Jeff Lewis was not eligible to run for a state Senate seat. Courtesy photo.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

An administrative court judge on Thursday recommended invalidating the candidacy of a former state representative running for a Rome-based Georgia Senate seat because the Bartow County Republican failed to file campaign finance documents for a decade.

Administrative law Judge Charles R. Beaudrot ruled Thursday that Jeff Lewis, who served in the state House for about 15 years, is not eligible for the May 24 primary due to a law passed earlier this year that said candidates mustbe current on any campaign finance filings to be eligible to run for office.

The reports - which candidates have to regularly file - tell the public who has donated to a candidate’s campaign and how they spent the money.

Beaudrot’s recommendation now goes to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a final ruling.

Lewis is challenging state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler of Rome in the Republican primary for Senate District 52. Shortly after Lewis filed paperwork to run for state Senate, Hufstetler challenged Lewis’ candidacy.

Beaudrot on Thursday found that Lewis was not “eligible to qualify to seek election” under Georgia law.

“He had not filed any campaign reports for the last 10 years and he had $75,0000 in his account at that time and has not done the reports that the law says you have to do,” Hufstetler said. “So I certainly believe you need to follow the law.”

Lewis left the state House after the 2008 legislative session and continued to file campaign finance documents until December 2012, when he had about $75,000 left in the bank, according to court documents. Former lawmakers must account for money in their campaign account in periodic filings until all of the money has been spent or refunded to donors.

Lewis’ attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Derek Keeney, who is chairman of the Bartow County Board of Education, is also running in the Republican primary. No Democrat filed to run for the seat.

Since early voting began last week, Lewis’ name will remain on the primary ballot, but any votes he receives will not be counted .

