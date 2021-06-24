Judge dismisses most of case seeking Fulton ballot review

“That litigation is finished,” said Don Samuel, a prominent Atlanta attorney hired by the Fulton elections board. “Is there going to be an audit? Not right now ... There’s no discovery permitted. There’s no lawsuit pending anymore.”

Caption 06/21/2021 — McDonough, Georgia — Garland Favorito, center, sits with his attorney as his lawsuit against Fulton County is discussed during a hearing on the motion to dismiss the case under Superior Court Judge Brian Amero at the Henry County Courthouse in McDonough, Monday, June 21, 2021.(Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Amero dismissed most claims against the county elections board, the county clerk and the county itself, deciding they couldn’t be sued under Georgia’s sovereign immunity laws, which limit when plaintiffs can turn to the courts for relief.

The judge left in place a previous order requiring the county to produce digital images of absentee ballots and other election records that are public documents under the Georgia Open Records Act.

The lead plaintiff in the case, Garland Favorito, said he viewed Amero’s order as a victory.

Favorito plans to submit a ballot inspection plan next week based on the judge’s order in May to unseal absentee ballots, allowing for high-resolution re-scans of ballots and an in-person review.

“We just want Fulton to be held responsible,” Favorito said. “We could be moving forward any time now unless they try to stall again. Fulton may make a new desperation move to postpone it.”

But Samuel said when the case is over, the prior order to unseal absentee ballot will become moot.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Georgia election officials have repeatedly said there’s no evidence of significant fraud in the election after ballots were counted three times last year. The secretary of state’s office is investigating over 100 complaints about last year’s general election, and even if all of them exposed invalid votes, Biden still would have won.

Though Amero dismissed the Fulton elections board, he allowed the plaintiffs to name its five members as defendants.

Samuel said he plans file motions to dismiss claims against them as well because there are no allegations that election board members — including two Republicans and two Democrats — had any role in counting ballots.

Without a court-ordered ballot review, Favorito and the other plaintiffs would be left with computerized absentee ballot images that they already provided through a request under the Georgia Open Records Act. Favorito has said those images aren’t clear enough to detect irregularities.