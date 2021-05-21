Georgia headed toward another presidential election audit

Georgia is headed for another audit of its presidential election results after a judge agreed to unseal more than 145,000 Fulton County absentee ballots Friday.
The details and timing of the audit must still be determined. But the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the county want to scan and examine the ballots to determine whether they are legitimate.
At a hearing Friday, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero made clear the ballots must remain in the custody of Fulton election officials. That could prevent the kind of allegations of mishandling ballots and improper procedures that have dogged an audit of ballots in Arizona in recent weeks.
The latest Georgia audit cannot change the election results, which were certified months ago and have already been confirmed by multiple recounts. But the plaintiffs say an examination of ballots would get to the bottom of what they see as suspicious activity at State Farm Arena on election night and pave the way for more accurate elections in the future.
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler welcomed the audit in a statement issued Friday.
“Voter confidence in our election system is the bedrock of our republic,” said Loeffler, now chair of the political group Greater Georgia Action. “Unfortunately, inconsistencies in Fulton County’s November 2020 absentee ballots cast serious doubt on voters’ faith in our elections.”
Fulton County officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office declined to comment on the decision.
Friday’s decision came in a lawsuit filed by nine plaintiffs, including Garland Favorito, a Fulton county resident and self-styled election watchdog. It’s one of dozens of lawsuits that stemmed from the November presidential election and the January runoff for U.S. Senate, some of which are still winding their way through the courts.
None of the lawsuits – including some filed by former President Donald Trump – succeeded in overturning the election results. But Trump continues to make false claims the election was “rigged,” and surveys show most Republicans believe him.
Such claims have been repeatedly debunked by election experts, by a full hand recount of ballots, by an audit of absentee ballot signatures and by Trump’s own attorney general and election security chief. The secretary of state’s office also examined allegations of misconduct at State Farm Arena and found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Favorito and the other plaintiffs say they want to investigate fraud in Fulton County. In court records and at recent hearings, they’ve said there’s evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper counting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.