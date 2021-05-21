Georgia headed toward another presidential election audit

“Voter confidence in our election system is the bedrock of our republic,” said Loeffler, now chair of the political group Greater Georgia Action. “Unfortunately, inconsistencies in Fulton County’s November 2020 absentee ballots cast serious doubt on voters’ faith in our elections.”

Fulton County officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office declined to comment on the decision.

Friday’s decision came in a lawsuit filed by nine plaintiffs, including Garland Favorito, a Fulton county resident and self-styled election watchdog. It’s one of dozens of lawsuits that stemmed from the November presidential election and the January runoff for U.S. Senate, some of which are still winding their way through the courts.

None of the lawsuits – including some filed by former President Donald Trump – succeeded in overturning the election results. But Trump continues to make false claims the election was “rigged,” and surveys show most Republicans believe him.

Such claims have been repeatedly debunked by election experts, by a full hand recount of ballots, by an audit of absentee ballot signatures and by Trump’s own attorney general and election security chief. The secretary of state’s office also examined allegations of misconduct at State Farm Arena and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Favorito and the other plaintiffs say they want to investigate fraud in Fulton County. In court records and at recent hearings, they’ve said there’s evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper counting.

