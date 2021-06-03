See Fulton ballots with questionable markings and how officials ruled

Ambiguous vote

One voter filled in the bubble for Republican David Perdue completely but also had a smaller mark for his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff.

The vote was initially flagged as ambiguous but counted for Perdue after a review.

PDF: View the complete ballot and ruling

Overvote

A Democratic-leaning voter filled in the bubble for all eight Democrats running in the U.S. Senate special election for the seat that held by Republican Kelly Loeffler at the time.

The votes were flagged as over votes and none of them counted.

PDF: View the complete ballot and ruling

Blank vote

A voter used check marks to select candidates. In most races, the ballot scanners picked up enough markings to judge the voter’s intent. But in the 6th Congressional District race, the check mark appeared to miss most of the bubble. The computer scanner labeled it blank.

The ballot was examined by humans and ruled as a vote for Republican Karen Handel.

PDF: View the complete ballot and ruling

Added write-ins

One voter added the name of the candidates to the name for write-ins. The voter also bubbled in two candidates for the U.S. Senate special election and added one of those names to the write-in line.

The U.S. Senate special election votes were ruled overvotes and not counted.

PDF: View the complete ballot and ruling

X marks

A voter used Xs to mark preferred candidates.

The scanning machine was able to read the marks and count the votes, and no human review was required.

PDF: View the complete ballot and ruling

Write-in

A voter filled in former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as the choice for president.

The ballot was ruled as a write-in vote, but Georgia law only counts write-in votes for candidates who file paperwork in advance. Rice was not a certified write-in candidate.

PDF: View the complete ballot and ruling