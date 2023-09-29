BreakingNews
Judge denies another Trump defendant seeking move to federal court

Credit: AP

10 minutes ago
For the second time in three weeks, U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones rejected a bid from a defendant in the Fulton County election interference case to move proceedings to federal court.

This time, Jones turned back Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who was indicted last month for racketeering and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.

“After considering the arguments made and evidence submitted, the Court determines that Clark has not met his burden,” Jones wrote in a 31-page ruling on Friday. “Accordingly, the Court declines to assume jurisdiction over the State’s criminal prosecution of Clark... and remands the case to Fulton Superior Court.”

Clark’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Clark is one of five defendants in the case who have argued they were serving as federal officials and should thus have proceedings removed to federal court, where they could have a more favorable jury pool.

During a three-hour hearing before Jones last week, Clark’s attorney argued that his client’s alleged criminal behavior in the indictment fell within the scope of his official duties as an assistant U.S. attorney general.

In the waning weeks of the Trump administration, Clark prepared a document that said the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple states, including the state of Georgia,” according to the indictment. Clark’s letter urged Georgia officials to consider appointing a new slate of presidential electors. The problem was, DOJ had never found evidence of widespread fraud in the state.

Jones recently rejected a similar transfer request from another co-defendant in the case, Mark Meadows. The former White House chief of staff quickly appealed the ruling, which is pending before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Attorneys representing three additional defendants — Trump electors David Shafer, Cathy Latham and Shawn Still — separately argued for federal removal before Jones last week. Jones has yet to rule on the matter.

