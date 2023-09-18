Lawyer: Ex-DOJ official’s racketeering case belongs in federal court

Jeffrey Clark was acting as part of his official duties as a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer when he raised concerns about the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia, his attorney argued Monday.

Harry MacDougald told U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones that Clark has cleared the hurdles necessary to have his case to Fulton County Superior Court to federal court.

Clark, who did not attend the hearing, stands accused of two criminal counts of racketeering and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings. He is one of 19 people — including former President Donald Trump — charged as part of a conspiracy to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia.

In late 2020 and early 2021, Trump sought out the advice of Clark, an assistant U.S. attorney general, MacDougald said. Over the course of several days, Clark had a number of high-level meetings with Trump and others in the Oval Office. On Jan 3, 2021, Clark said the Justice Department should send a letter outlining concerns about alleged fraud in the election.

It’s “simply impossible” for Clark to have done that without acting as a federal official, MacDougald said.

The letter was never sent, and the fraud allegations were disproven.

On Monday, MacDougald sought to enter into evidence a written declaration from Clark but prosecutors objected, arguing that they could not cross examine the ex-DOJ lawyer because he wasn’t present. Jones sided with prosecutors and refused to enter the declaration.

Clark could face an uphill fight to move his case. Earlier this month, Jones rejected a similar request from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Meadows is appealing that decision to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Jones ruled that, while Meadows was clearly a federal officer as Trump’s top White House aide, he was not acting in his federal capacity in bolstering Trump the candidate.

Meadows, Clark and three other defendants in the Fulton racketeering case want to move their cases to federal court because the jury pool would be slightly more conservative and judges there are likely to be more open to claims of federal immunity from state prosecution.

To transfer a case, defendants must show they were acting as a federal official at the time of the alleged crime, prove the alleged criminal activities occurred as part of official duties, and provide a “colorable” federal defense.

-This is a developing story, Please return to ajc.com for updates.