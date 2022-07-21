Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify

“I don’t know that it’s an actual conflict, but… it’s a ‘what are you thinking’ moment,” McBurney said. “If we’re trying to maintain confidence that this investigation is pursuing facts in a non-partisan sense… That strikes me as problematic.”

McBurney said he was particularly concerned that the fundraiser was advertised on social media using Willis’ official title.

“That’s the concern I’m working through, is that it’s not a lower case ‘a’ appearance. It’s like a capital ‘a’ with flashy lights fundraiser with the district attorney for the political opponent of someone I’ve named a target of my investigation where I’m the legal adviser to the grand jury and I’m on national media almost nightly talking about this investigation,” McBurney said. “That’s problematic.”

An attorney for the DA’s office noted that the fundraiser was held while Bailey was competing in the Democratic runoff — and it was still unclear which candidate would face off against Jones in the fall. And the event was held weeks before a letter was sent notifying Jones he is a target.

More importantly, said Anna Green Cross, who represented the Fulton DA’s office, Willis hasn’t treated Jones any differently than any of the other electors in the investigation.

McBurney said he plans to issue a written order soon.

There are two main grounds for disqualifying a prosecutor from a case, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia: “forensic misconduct” or — more pertinent in this situation — a conflict of interest.

Combined Shape Caption Anna Green Cross, an attorney for the Fulton County DA’s office, represents District Attorney Fani Willis at Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday, July 21, 2022. State Sen. Burt Jones filed a motion to remove Willis from the Fulton County Trump investigation because she held a fundraiser for Jones’ Democratic opponent Charlie Bailey. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Anna Green Cross, an attorney for the Fulton County DA’s office, represents District Attorney Fani Willis at Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday, July 21, 2022. State Sen. Burt Jones filed a motion to remove Willis from the Fulton County Trump investigation because she held a fundraiser for Jones’ Democratic opponent Charlie Bailey. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

In 2005, when the Georgia Supreme Court upheld the bribery conviction of former state Corrections Commissioner Bobby Whitworth, the state high court said a conflict exists when “the prosecutor has acquired a personal interest or stake in the defendant’s conviction.” Also, an “actual conflict” must be involved and be more than a “theoretical or speculative conflict.”

McBurney said he would ensure that the final recommendations of the grand jury — whether or not the DA should pursue charges against anyone in the investigation — would not be released close to the election.

The wide-ranging hearing, which stretched for two hours, addressed two separate motions filed by targets of the investigation. But it also homed in on issues like alleged media leaks and the ethics training the DA’s office receives.

Lawyers for the 11 electors, including Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, wanted to quash subpoenas amid fears that anything they may testify before the grand jury — including confirming their names — could later be used against them because they are targets of the investigation. They also warned about bringing additional media attention toward their clients by forcing them to testify because most have already faced a barrage of threats.

Attorneys for Jones, meanwhile, zoomed in on Willis’ fundraiser for Bailey, which they said netted the Democrat $32,000.

They urged McBurney to rule that the state Attorney General’s office appoint another DA’s office who could question Jones.