Jon Bon Jovi and Michael Stipe are joining Tim Walz for a get-out-the-vote rally in Georgia

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be joined by a star-studded lineup for his Sunday get-out-the-vote rally in Georgia, part of a final Democratic push to string together back-to-back victories in the battleground state.

Walz will be joined by Jon Bon Jovi, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and the War and Treaty band at the metro Atlanta event, which will also feature Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The rally coincides with former President Donald Trump’s final pre-election visit to Georgia. He’ll hold a rally in Macon, where he’ll press conservative voters to flip the state back to the GOP column four years after Joe Biden’s narrow victory here.