Politics
Politics

Jon Bon Jovi and Michael Stipe are joining Tim Walz for a get-out-the-vote rally in Georgia

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks to supporters at a Democratic campaign office in Macon on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks to supporters at a Democratic campaign office in Macon on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC) (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
Updated 2 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be joined by a star-studded lineup for his Sunday get-out-the-vote rally in Georgia, part of a final Democratic push to string together back-to-back victories in the battleground state.

Walz will be joined by Jon Bon Jovi, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and the War and Treaty band at the metro Atlanta event, which will also feature Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The rally coincides with former President Donald Trump’s final pre-election visit to Georgia. He’ll hold a rally in Macon, where he’ll press conservative voters to flip the state back to the GOP column four years after Joe Biden’s narrow victory here.

More than 4 million people – more than half the state’s active voters – have already cast ballots in Georgia. The record-smashing in-person turnout featured a late surge in the heavily Democratic metro Atlanta strongholds of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

But Republicans are also cheering the turnout. After long neglecting early voting, Trump’s campaign and its allies have pushed Georgians to the polls, and some Republican-friendly bastions report voter participation levels pacing far ahead of the state average.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Gwinnett County is one of Georgia’s most important 2024 battlegrounds
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

Georgia ends early voting with record 4 million votes cast29m ago
Placeholder Image

Lynne Sladky/AP

Drama builds in Georgia as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enter final stretch
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump blasts Nazi label, calls Harris ‘fascist’ at rally in Georgia Tech arena: Live...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump visiting Georgia this weekend before Election Day: Live...8m ago
Georgia ends early voting with record 4 million votes cast29m ago
Flipped or fluke? Georgia readies for monumental 2024 vote
Featured
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain
Atlanta renters feel the squeeze as metro faces 100K housing shortage
Russia behind video claiming election fraud in Georgia, intelligence officials say