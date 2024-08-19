Jason Carter plans to honor Jimmy Carter’s legacy at the Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO – Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, is slated to speak Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of his grandfather, who has told his family he hopes to stay alive long enough to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The younger Carter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he will give a speech about his grandfather’s legacy on the second day of the convention. Other speakers that night include former President Barack Obama, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff.

A former state senator, Jason Carter has emerged as an heir to his family’s political legacy. He captured the Democratic nomination for governor in 2014, losing to Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, and now chairs the Carter Center human rights group his grandfather founded.